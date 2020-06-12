All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

353 Elati St

353 Elati Street · No Longer Available
Location

353 Elati Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pet friendly
This Apartment located near everything. Centrally located and walking distance to all amenities, restaurants, bars, coffee shops.

It offers:
-Large living room with beautiful exposed brick.
-Updated Kitchen fridge, dishwasher, stove. microwave...
-Large Closet
-Updated Bathroom with walk in shower
-Laundry in apartment
-First floor Patio
-Pets allowed (pet fee applies).

Rent is 1550$/month. Available furnished for a little extra.

Call, E-mail or text anytime with reference to unit #101

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4716963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Elati St have any available units?
353 Elati St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 Elati St have?
Some of 353 Elati St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 Elati St currently offering any rent specials?
353 Elati St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Elati St pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 Elati St is pet friendly.
Does 353 Elati St offer parking?
No, 353 Elati St does not offer parking.
Does 353 Elati St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 Elati St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Elati St have a pool?
No, 353 Elati St does not have a pool.
Does 353 Elati St have accessible units?
No, 353 Elati St does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Elati St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 Elati St has units with dishwashers.
