353 Elati St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar pet friendly

This Apartment located near everything. Centrally located and walking distance to all amenities, restaurants, bars, coffee shops.



It offers:

-Large living room with beautiful exposed brick.

-Updated Kitchen fridge, dishwasher, stove. microwave...

-Large Closet

-Updated Bathroom with walk in shower

-Laundry in apartment

-First floor Patio

-Pets allowed (pet fee applies).



Rent is 1550$/month. Available furnished for a little extra.



Call, E-mail or text anytime with reference to unit #101



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4716963)