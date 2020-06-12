353 Elati St

Amenities
This Apartment located near everything. Centrally located and walking distance to all amenities, restaurants, bars, coffee shops.
It offers:
-Large living room with beautiful exposed brick.
-Updated Kitchen fridge, dishwasher, stove. microwave...
-Large Closet
-Updated Bathroom with walk in shower
-Laundry in apartment
-First floor Patio
-Pets allowed (pet fee applies).
Rent is 1550$/month. Available furnished for a little extra.
Call, E-mail or text anytime with reference to unit #101
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4716963)