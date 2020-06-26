All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

3522 Quivas St

3522 Quivas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Quivas Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Year Built:2012
Sq Footage:1728 sqft.
Bedrooms:3 Beds
Bathrooms:2.5 Baths
Parking:2 Garage
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $250 Non refundable fee + Pet rent
Laundry:High Efficiency Washer/Dryer
Property Type:Single Family Attached

DESCRIPTION

This home is a stunner! Open floor plan with hardwood floors and wonderful High end finishes. Contemporary, open and bright floor plan with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, separate eating area, great storage eating bar. Corian counters and a Gas range. 2 bedrooms upstairs with updated bathrooms including double head shower in the Master bathroom. Don't miss the beautiful tile work! 4 Separate outdoor areas including a backyard, 2 balconies and a fenced front porch. Wait until you see the view from the 3rd floor bedroom

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
* Stainless steel appliances
Gas Stove / Oven
Hardwood floor
High end finishes
Security system included with the rent
2 car Detached Garage
High Efficiency Washer/Dryer

NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES

This home is minutes walking distance from Denver's hottest bars and restaurants in the LoHi
neighborhood including Rootdown, Linger, Vita, Uncle and LoHi Steak Bar.
The perfect location for sports fans as a $5 cab ride will have you to
Coors Field, Sports Authority Field or the Pepsi Center.

LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.

(RLNE777198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Quivas St have any available units?
3522 Quivas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 Quivas St have?
Some of 3522 Quivas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Quivas St currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Quivas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Quivas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3522 Quivas St is pet friendly.
Does 3522 Quivas St offer parking?
Yes, 3522 Quivas St offers parking.
Does 3522 Quivas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3522 Quivas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Quivas St have a pool?
No, 3522 Quivas St does not have a pool.
Does 3522 Quivas St have accessible units?
No, 3522 Quivas St does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Quivas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 Quivas St has units with dishwashers.
