3522 Quivas St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

KEY FEATURES

Year Built:2012

Sq Footage:1728 sqft.

Bedrooms:3 Beds

Bathrooms:2.5 Baths

Parking:2 Garage

Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)

Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $250 Non refundable fee + Pet rent

Laundry:High Efficiency Washer/Dryer

Property Type:Single Family Attached



DESCRIPTION



This home is a stunner! Open floor plan with hardwood floors and wonderful High end finishes. Contemporary, open and bright floor plan with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, separate eating area, great storage eating bar. Corian counters and a Gas range. 2 bedrooms upstairs with updated bathrooms including double head shower in the Master bathroom. Don't miss the beautiful tile work! 4 Separate outdoor areas including a backyard, 2 balconies and a fenced front porch. Wait until you see the view from the 3rd floor bedroom



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Walk-in closet

Master bath

* Stainless steel appliances

Gas Stove / Oven

Hardwood floor

High end finishes

Security system included with the rent

2 car Detached Garage

High Efficiency Washer/Dryer



NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES



This home is minutes walking distance from Denver's hottest bars and restaurants in the LoHi

neighborhood including Rootdown, Linger, Vita, Uncle and LoHi Steak Bar.

The perfect location for sports fans as a $5 cab ride will have you to

Coors Field, Sports Authority Field or the Pepsi Center.



LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.



(RLNE777198)