3522 Quivas St

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Year Built:2012
Sq Footage:1728 sqft.
Bedrooms:3 Beds
Bathrooms:2.5 Baths
Parking:2 Garage
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $250 Non refundable fee + Pet rent
Laundry:High Efficiency Washer/Dryer
Property Type:Single Family Attached
DESCRIPTION
This home is a stunner! Open floor plan with hardwood floors and wonderful High end finishes. Contemporary, open and bright floor plan with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, separate eating area, great storage eating bar. Corian counters and a Gas range. 2 bedrooms upstairs with updated bathrooms including double head shower in the Master bathroom. Don't miss the beautiful tile work! 4 Separate outdoor areas including a backyard, 2 balconies and a fenced front porch. Wait until you see the view from the 3rd floor bedroom
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
* Stainless steel appliances
Gas Stove / Oven
Hardwood floor
High end finishes
Security system included with the rent
2 car Detached Garage
High Efficiency Washer/Dryer
NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES
This home is minutes walking distance from Denver's hottest bars and restaurants in the LoHi
neighborhood including Rootdown, Linger, Vita, Uncle and LoHi Steak Bar.
The perfect location for sports fans as a $5 cab ride will have you to
Coors Field, Sports Authority Field or the Pepsi Center.
LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.
(RLNE777198)