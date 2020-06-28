All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

3450 Birch Street

3450 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

3450 Birch Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Jason Jones
970-391-1943
jason.jones@realatlas.com
Come home to our latest single family 2 bed, 1 bath in Northeast Park Hill.

1/2 block from Park Hill Golf Course and City of Axum Park.

New paint, flooring, and touches throughout.
Plank flooring in living room and hallway.
New Carpet in bedrooms
Tiled Dining Room and Kitchen.
Glass Stove top
Large yard
Detached 2 car garage

Schedule a tour!
Renting for $1595
Deposit equal to rent with approved credit

Application is $45 per adult.
Must show proof of income meeting 3x the rent amount.

Contact me today to inquire.
Jason Jones
970-391-1943
jason.jones@realatlas.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 5/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 Birch Street have any available units?
3450 Birch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 Birch Street have?
Some of 3450 Birch Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 Birch Street currently offering any rent specials?
3450 Birch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 Birch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3450 Birch Street is pet friendly.
Does 3450 Birch Street offer parking?
Yes, 3450 Birch Street offers parking.
Does 3450 Birch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3450 Birch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 Birch Street have a pool?
No, 3450 Birch Street does not have a pool.
Does 3450 Birch Street have accessible units?
No, 3450 Birch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 Birch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3450 Birch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
