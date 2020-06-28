3450 Birch Street

Amenities
Jason Jones
970-391-1943
jason.jones@realatlas.com
Come home to our latest single family 2 bed, 1 bath in Northeast Park Hill.
1/2 block from Park Hill Golf Course and City of Axum Park.
New paint, flooring, and touches throughout.
Plank flooring in living room and hallway.
New Carpet in bedrooms
Tiled Dining Room and Kitchen.
Glass Stove top
Large yard
Detached 2 car garage
Schedule a tour!
Renting for $1595
Deposit equal to rent with approved credit
Application is $45 per adult.
Must show proof of income meeting 3x the rent amount.
Contact me today to inquire.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 5/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.