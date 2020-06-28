3450 Birch Street

Amenities

Jason Jones

970-391-1943

jason.jones@realatlas.com

Come home to our latest single family 2 bed, 1 bath in Northeast Park Hill.



1/2 block from Park Hill Golf Course and City of Axum Park.



New paint, flooring, and touches throughout.

Plank flooring in living room and hallway.

New Carpet in bedrooms

Tiled Dining Room and Kitchen.

Glass Stove top

Large yard

Detached 2 car garage



Schedule a tour!

Renting for $1595

Deposit equal to rent with approved credit



Application is $45 per adult.

Must show proof of income meeting 3x the rent amount.



Contact me today to inquire.

