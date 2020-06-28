All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

3445 E. 31st Avenue

3445 East 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3445 East 31st Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath Lower Level In The Heart of Denver! - Come See This Great Home in the heart of Denver! This lower Level unit has Laminate flooring throughout the home with 2 non-conforming Bedrooms and Large Kitchen with Plenty of Counter Space. Stackable Washer and Dryer. This Home Will Go Fast!

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5094084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 E. 31st Avenue have any available units?
3445 E. 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3445 E. 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3445 E. 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 E. 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3445 E. 31st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3445 E. 31st Avenue offer parking?
No, 3445 E. 31st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3445 E. 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3445 E. 31st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 E. 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 3445 E. 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3445 E. 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3445 E. 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 E. 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3445 E. 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 E. 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3445 E. 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
