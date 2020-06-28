3445 E. 31st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry

2 Bed 1 Bath Lower Level In The Heart of Denver! - Come See This Great Home in the heart of Denver! This lower Level unit has Laminate flooring throughout the home with 2 non-conforming Bedrooms and Large Kitchen with Plenty of Counter Space. Stackable Washer and Dryer. This Home Will Go Fast!



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is professionally marketed and by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company



No Pets Allowed



