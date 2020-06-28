3445 E. 31st Avenue

Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath Lower Level In The Heart of Denver! - Come See This Great Home in the heart of Denver! This lower Level unit has Laminate flooring throughout the home with 2 non-conforming Bedrooms and Large Kitchen with Plenty of Counter Space. Stackable Washer and Dryer. This Home Will Go Fast!
Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval
Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.
This home is professionally marketed and by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5094084)