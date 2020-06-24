All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

3438 N Marion St

3438 Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

3438 Marion Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Charming home with modern updates. This 3 bed, 2 bath, 1600 square foot turn of the century home feels like a new build. Walk through the foyer into the living and dining room featuring wood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, built-ins, and modern fixtures.

The first bedroom to the left can double as an office by stowing its Murphy bed. Bedroom #2 is also on this floor and both rooms share a nice sized full bathroom.

A well apportioned kitchen with custom cabinets, lots of pantry space, and stainless steel appliances comes next. Then out the back to the two car garage or stairs lead you to more storage in the basement.

The upstairs is a complete master suite oasis where you will find a large walk-in closet, spacious bathroom and laundry area.

90 Pedestrian Score is a walker's paradise. The home is steps from RiNo art district, LoDo & the Blake Street light rail station. Many restaurants & activities are located in & around the neighborhood.

Features include:
Exposed brick
Stainless steel appliances
Wood floors
Lots of cabinet space
Custom built-ins
Murphy bed
Covered porch
Two car garage
Fenced front and back yards

$2550 per month for rent. $3000 Security deposit due at lease signing. Minimum one year lease.

Pet friendly subject to additional rents and deposits. No smoking permitted on the premises.

Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.

$50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays for storm-water, trash and recycling. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as water/sewer, electic/gas, cable/data.

Requirements include application with minimum income and credit, mandatory maintenance and filter program, and renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 N Marion St have any available units?
3438 N Marion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3438 N Marion St have?
Some of 3438 N Marion St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 N Marion St currently offering any rent specials?
3438 N Marion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 N Marion St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 N Marion St is pet friendly.
Does 3438 N Marion St offer parking?
Yes, 3438 N Marion St offers parking.
Does 3438 N Marion St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 N Marion St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 N Marion St have a pool?
No, 3438 N Marion St does not have a pool.
Does 3438 N Marion St have accessible units?
No, 3438 N Marion St does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 N Marion St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 N Marion St does not have units with dishwashers.
