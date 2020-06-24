3438 N Marion St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Charming home with modern updates. This 3 bed, 2 bath, 1600 square foot turn of the century home feels like a new build. Walk through the foyer into the living and dining room featuring wood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, built-ins, and modern fixtures.



The first bedroom to the left can double as an office by stowing its Murphy bed. Bedroom #2 is also on this floor and both rooms share a nice sized full bathroom.



A well apportioned kitchen with custom cabinets, lots of pantry space, and stainless steel appliances comes next. Then out the back to the two car garage or stairs lead you to more storage in the basement.



The upstairs is a complete master suite oasis where you will find a large walk-in closet, spacious bathroom and laundry area.



90 Pedestrian Score is a walker's paradise. The home is steps from RiNo art district, LoDo & the Blake Street light rail station. Many restaurants & activities are located in & around the neighborhood.



Features include:

Exposed brick

Stainless steel appliances

Wood floors

Lots of cabinet space

Custom built-ins

Murphy bed

Covered porch

Two car garage

Fenced front and back yards



$2550 per month for rent. $3000 Security deposit due at lease signing. Minimum one year lease.



Pet friendly subject to additional rents and deposits. No smoking permitted on the premises.



Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.



$50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays for storm-water, trash and recycling. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as water/sewer, electic/gas, cable/data.



Requirements include application with minimum income and credit, mandatory maintenance and filter program, and renters insurance.