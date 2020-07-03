3411 Xenia Street

Amenities

Stunning 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome with 1725 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in Central Park North neighborhood of Stapleton.



All 3 Bedrooms are Master Suites with private, full Baths.



Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Main and Upper Levels.



Largest Master is decked out with soaking tub, walk- in closet & private balcony.



Main Level offers open floor plan with expansive living space, large covered Patio, & Powder Room.



Updated Eat-in Kitchen with oversized island/breakfast bar, granite countertops, gas range, upgraded cabinets and stainless appliances.



Upper Level Laundry with full size Washer/Dryer; 2 car side by side Garage.



Ideal location one block from 80 acre Central Park! Blocks from Jet Stream Park/Pool, the Stapleton Town Center, and Founders Green.



Close proximity to Central Park Recreation Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Light Rail Station, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Stapleton schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/Swigert/HighTech/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available May 21st



