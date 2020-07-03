All apartments in Denver
3411 Xenia Street

3411 Xenia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Xenia Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4d7c74043 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings***

Stunning 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome with 1725 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in Central Park North neighborhood of Stapleton.

All 3 Bedrooms are Master Suites with private, full Baths.

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Main and Upper Levels.

Largest Master is decked out with soaking tub, walk- in closet & private balcony.

Main Level offers open floor plan with expansive living space, large covered Patio, & Powder Room.

Updated Eat-in Kitchen with oversized island/breakfast bar, granite countertops, gas range, upgraded cabinets and stainless appliances.

Upper Level Laundry with full size Washer/Dryer; 2 car side by side Garage.

Ideal location one block from 80 acre Central Park! Blocks from Jet Stream Park/Pool, the Stapleton Town Center, and Founders Green.

Close proximity to Central Park Recreation Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Light Rail Station, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Stapleton schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/Swigert/HighTech/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available May 21st

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Xenia Street have any available units?
3411 Xenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 Xenia Street have?
Some of 3411 Xenia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Xenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Xenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Xenia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 Xenia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3411 Xenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Xenia Street offers parking.
Does 3411 Xenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3411 Xenia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Xenia Street have a pool?
Yes, 3411 Xenia Street has a pool.
Does 3411 Xenia Street have accessible units?
No, 3411 Xenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Xenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 Xenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

