3397 S Oneida Way

Coming Soon Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home off Hampden and Monoco - Beautifully updated 4 bedroom split level home just off of Hampden and Monoco. This home features a large kitchen, and bedrooms, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large corner lot plus GREAT location. 30 minutes to DIA, 20 minutes to Downtown, and 10 minutes to DTC.



Amenities near by include King Soopers, Whole Foods,Target, Elvis Cinemas, Benihanna, Tzatiki's, Wahoo's Fish Taco and many other areas to explore. Nearby parks like Southmore Park, Bible Park and Kennedy Golf Course give you plenty of opportunity to explore outdoors, plus nearby High Line Canal Trail makes this property very biker friendly.



Rental Terms

Rent: $2450

Security Deposit: $2450

Utilities : Resident responsible for all utilities



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Andy Hoss

319-431-8909

andy.hoss@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



(RLNE5557450)