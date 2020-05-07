3397 S Oneida Way

All apartments in Denver
Location

3397 South Oneida Way, Denver, CO 80224
Hampden

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home off Hampden and Monoco - Beautifully updated 4 bedroom split level home just off of Hampden and Monoco. This home features a large kitchen, and bedrooms, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large corner lot plus GREAT location. 30 minutes to DIA, 20 minutes to Downtown, and 10 minutes to DTC.

Amenities near by include King Soopers, Whole Foods,Target, Elvis Cinemas, Benihanna, Tzatiki's, Wahoo's Fish Taco and many other areas to explore. Nearby parks like Southmore Park, Bible Park and Kennedy Golf Course give you plenty of opportunity to explore outdoors, plus nearby High Line Canal Trail makes this property very biker friendly.

Rental Terms
Rent: $2450
Security Deposit: $2450
Utilities : Resident responsible for all utilities

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5557450)

