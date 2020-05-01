Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

3377 Blake St Unit 115 Available 08/31/19 Remodeled Industrial Style Loft in RiNo, Walk to Restaurants, Breweries, and Downtown - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,840

BEDROOMS: 1 *loft style

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: one assigned spot plus additional street parking if needed



VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Br0wwSRAi8w



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Small pets negotiable

*There is a $100 monthly utility/parking fee, which includes electric, gas, water, sewer, trash, and one assigned parking spot

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



