3377 Blake St Unit 115 Available 08/31/19 Remodeled Industrial Style Loft in RiNo, Walk to Restaurants, Breweries, and Downtown - THE BASICS
RENT: $1,840
BEDROOMS: 1 *loft style
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: one assigned spot plus additional street parking if needed
VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Br0wwSRAi8w
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Small pets negotiable
*There is a $100 monthly utility/parking fee, which includes electric, gas, water, sewer, trash, and one assigned parking spot
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
