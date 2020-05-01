All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3377 Blake St Unit 115.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3377 Blake St Unit 115
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:15 PM

3377 Blake St Unit 115

3377 Blake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
River North Art District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3377 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
3377 Blake St Unit 115 Available 08/31/19 Remodeled Industrial Style Loft in RiNo, Walk to Restaurants, Breweries, and Downtown - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,840
BEDROOMS: 1 *loft style
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: one assigned spot plus additional street parking if needed

VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Br0wwSRAi8w

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Small pets negotiable
*There is a $100 monthly utility/parking fee, which includes electric, gas, water, sewer, trash, and one assigned parking spot
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4584888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3377 Blake St Unit 115 have any available units?
3377 Blake St Unit 115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3377 Blake St Unit 115 have?
Some of 3377 Blake St Unit 115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3377 Blake St Unit 115 currently offering any rent specials?
3377 Blake St Unit 115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3377 Blake St Unit 115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3377 Blake St Unit 115 is pet friendly.
Does 3377 Blake St Unit 115 offer parking?
Yes, 3377 Blake St Unit 115 does offer parking.
Does 3377 Blake St Unit 115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3377 Blake St Unit 115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3377 Blake St Unit 115 have a pool?
No, 3377 Blake St Unit 115 does not have a pool.
Does 3377 Blake St Unit 115 have accessible units?
No, 3377 Blake St Unit 115 does not have accessible units.
Does 3377 Blake St Unit 115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3377 Blake St Unit 115 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University