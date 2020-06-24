3344 Central Park Blvd

Amenities

Don't miss this gorgeous 2 BDR, 2 Bath townhome in the heart of Stapleton. Originally the model home, it has stainless appliances and a beautiful open kitchen and living space.Extras include 42" cabinets, a Rinnai tankless water heater,crown molding, granite counters. Full of natural light with high ceilings, you enjoy the full use of the space. With hardwood floors, newer carpet and freshly painted walls, it feels like brand new. One bedroom is upstairs and the second is on the lower level and can double as an office. An attached 2 car garage adds more convenience. Easy access to everything. RoxEdge PM Manages properties throughout the Denver Metro Area fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws.