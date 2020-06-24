All apartments in Denver
3344 Central Park Blvd

3344 Central Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3344 Central Park Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this gorgeous 2 BDR, 2 Bath townhome in the heart of Stapleton. Originally the model home, it has stainless appliances and a beautiful open kitchen and living space.Extras include 42" cabinets, a Rinnai tankless water heater,crown molding, granite counters. Full of natural light with high ceilings, you enjoy the full use of the space. With hardwood floors, newer carpet and freshly painted walls, it feels like brand new. One bedroom is upstairs and the second is on the lower level and can double as an office. An attached 2 car garage adds more convenience. Easy access to everything. RoxEdge PM Manages properties throughout the Denver Metro Area fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 Central Park Blvd have any available units?
3344 Central Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3344 Central Park Blvd have?
Some of 3344 Central Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 Central Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3344 Central Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 Central Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3344 Central Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3344 Central Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3344 Central Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 3344 Central Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3344 Central Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 Central Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 3344 Central Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3344 Central Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3344 Central Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 Central Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3344 Central Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
