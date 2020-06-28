All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B

3311 South Monaco Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3311 South Monaco Parkway, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Come check out this FRESHLY updated and renovated condo at Monaco Place. From top to bottom, this condo has new carpeting, new flooring, fresh paint, updated fixture and a completely new kitchen. As you enter on the main floor, you are greeted by the large living room and dining room with tiled entry and laminate flooring in the Living Room and Dining Room. There are two large sliding windows that allow light to pour into your living area. A large brick fireplace adds some great architectural details and warmth.

The galley kitchen is completely new. All new cabinetry, recessed lighting, new counters, new dishwasher, range and newer fridge make this a perfect kitchen for all of your living needs. The Luxury Vinyl Flooring is easy to maintain and clean and is very durable. There is a personal concrete patio off of the living room that is perfect for a little bit of outdoor living.

This home is available NOW, so come take a look and be the first to make this home your new home.

There are two large bedrooms up a flight of stairs. Brand new durable carpeting, freshly painted with modern appeal, faux wood blinds that are easy open and shut to be paired with brand new windows. The full bath is shared by the bedrooms in the hallway.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

Seeking a minimum of 16-month lease

There is one covered parking spot available for this unit. Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Electric) // Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash is included in rent / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / ***SMALL PETS ONLY*** Pet Application Fee is $20 (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/3311-S-MONACO-PKWY-UNIT-B-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available NOW!!!

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

More Information:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment ï¿½?? Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: 16-Month Minimum

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B have any available units?
3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B have?
Some of 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B offers parking.
Does 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B have a pool?
Yes, 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B has a pool.
Does 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B have accessible units?
No, 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B has units with dishwashers.
