3311 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B

Come check out this FRESHLY updated and renovated condo at Monaco Place. From top to bottom, this condo has new carpeting, new flooring, fresh paint, updated fixture and a completely new kitchen. As you enter on the main floor, you are greeted by the large living room and dining room with tiled entry and laminate flooring in the Living Room and Dining Room. There are two large sliding windows that allow light to pour into your living area. A large brick fireplace adds some great architectural details and warmth.



The galley kitchen is completely new. All new cabinetry, recessed lighting, new counters, new dishwasher, range and newer fridge make this a perfect kitchen for all of your living needs. The Luxury Vinyl Flooring is easy to maintain and clean and is very durable. There is a personal concrete patio off of the living room that is perfect for a little bit of outdoor living.



This home is available NOW, so come take a look and be the first to make this home your new home.



There are two large bedrooms up a flight of stairs. Brand new durable carpeting, freshly painted with modern appeal, faux wood blinds that are easy open and shut to be paired with brand new windows. The full bath is shared by the bedrooms in the hallway.



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.



Seeking a minimum of 16-month lease



There is one covered parking spot available for this unit. Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Electric) // Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash is included in rent / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / ***SMALL PETS ONLY*** Pet Application Fee is $20 (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



https://pmielevation.info/3311-S-MONACO-PKWY-UNIT-B-VIRTUAL-TOUR



Frequently Asked Questions:



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available NOW!!!



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY



$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment — Online Payments Only



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries



GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:



Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee



LEASE DURATION: 16-Month Minimum



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*