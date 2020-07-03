3307 N Locust St

Amenities

Cozy Denver House - Close to Downtown and Airport! - Property Id: 175705



Location, location, location! Our FULLY FURNISHED home rests in the historic Park Hill neighborhood where you'll find a diverse community with parks, shopping, breweries, dispensaries, libraries, museums, and grocery stores! From our house, downtown Denver is less than a 10 minute drive. Denver International Airport is a 20 minute drive. We are equipped for comfort and relaxation as there is plenty of space for everyone.



Here is a list of what you we will accommodate you with:

Wifi

Laptop friendly workspace

In-Unit Washer/Dryer

Iron



Essentials:

Towels, bed sheets

Heating



Single level home, no stairs

Free street parking

Dining

Kitchen

Space where guests can cook their own meals

Coffee maker

Cooking basics

Pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper

Dishes and silverware

Dishwasher

Microwave

Refrigerator

Oven

Stove



Bed and bath:

Hangers

Hair dryer

Bed linens



Outdoor:

Patio

Fenced-in backyard

