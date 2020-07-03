3307 N Locust St

Amenities
Cozy Denver House - Close to Downtown and Airport! - Property Id: 175705
Location, location, location! Our FULLY FURNISHED home rests in the historic Park Hill neighborhood where you'll find a diverse community with parks, shopping, breweries, dispensaries, libraries, museums, and grocery stores! From our house, downtown Denver is less than a 10 minute drive. Denver International Airport is a 20 minute drive. We are equipped for comfort and relaxation as there is plenty of space for everyone.
Here is a list of what you we will accommodate you with:
Wifi
Laptop friendly workspace
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Iron
Essentials:
Towels, bed sheets
Heating
Single level home, no stairs
Free street parking
Dining
Kitchen
Space where guests can cook their own meals
Coffee maker
Cooking basics
Pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper
Dishes and silverware
Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator
Oven
Stove
Bed and bath:
Hangers
Hair dryer
Bed linens
Outdoor:
Patio
Fenced-in backyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175705
Property Id 175705
(RLNE5378015)