All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3307 N Locust St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3307 N Locust St
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

3307 N Locust St

3307 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3307 Locust Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cozy Denver House - Close to Downtown and Airport! - Property Id: 175705

Location, location, location! Our FULLY FURNISHED home rests in the historic Park Hill neighborhood where you'll find a diverse community with parks, shopping, breweries, dispensaries, libraries, museums, and grocery stores! From our house, downtown Denver is less than a 10 minute drive. Denver International Airport is a 20 minute drive. We are equipped for comfort and relaxation as there is plenty of space for everyone.

Here is a list of what you we will accommodate you with:
Wifi
Laptop friendly workspace
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Iron

Essentials:
Towels, bed sheets
Heating

Single level home, no stairs
Free street parking
Dining
Kitchen
Space where guests can cook their own meals
Coffee maker
Cooking basics
Pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper
Dishes and silverware
Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator
Oven
Stove

Bed and bath:
Hangers
Hair dryer
Bed linens

Outdoor:
Patio
Fenced-in backyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175705
Property Id 175705

(RLNE5378015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 N Locust St have any available units?
3307 N Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 N Locust St have?
Some of 3307 N Locust St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 N Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
3307 N Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 N Locust St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3307 N Locust St is pet friendly.
Does 3307 N Locust St offer parking?
No, 3307 N Locust St does not offer parking.
Does 3307 N Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 N Locust St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 N Locust St have a pool?
No, 3307 N Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 3307 N Locust St have accessible units?
No, 3307 N Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 N Locust St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 N Locust St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University