All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3300 N York St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3300 N York St
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

3300 N York St

3300 York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3300 York Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning City Park Home w/Garage & Outdoor Oasis - Property Id: 139935

You won't find a more adorable or lovingly maintained and updated home. Built in 1929 it touts all the features that give it that vintage charm - brick fireplaces, original restored wood flooring, unpainted original brick exterior, bathroom that leverages an era appropriate sewing machine as the wash basin and wallpaper of ads from the year the house was built, even the old phone cutout in the hall. Combine that with all the modern upgrades - AC, renovated kitchen and baths, vinyl windows, new carpet, oversized 3 car garage built less than 2 years ago with a bar passthrough to the backyard, huge outdoor entertaining space and cleaners that will swing by every other week to help you with upkeep. 3 conforming bedrooms and 2 full baths along with a family, living, office/laundry room and adorable back entrance make this home one of a kind. Located in the desirable Clayton neighborhood with easy access to I-70, I-25 and minutes from downtown what's not to love.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139935p
Property Id 139935

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5234795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 N York St have any available units?
3300 N York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 N York St have?
Some of 3300 N York St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 N York St currently offering any rent specials?
3300 N York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 N York St pet-friendly?
No, 3300 N York St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3300 N York St offer parking?
Yes, 3300 N York St offers parking.
Does 3300 N York St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 N York St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 N York St have a pool?
No, 3300 N York St does not have a pool.
Does 3300 N York St have accessible units?
No, 3300 N York St does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 N York St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 N York St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University