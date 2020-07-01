3300 N York St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Stunning City Park Home w/Garage & Outdoor Oasis - Property Id: 139935



You won't find a more adorable or lovingly maintained and updated home. Built in 1929 it touts all the features that give it that vintage charm - brick fireplaces, original restored wood flooring, unpainted original brick exterior, bathroom that leverages an era appropriate sewing machine as the wash basin and wallpaper of ads from the year the house was built, even the old phone cutout in the hall. Combine that with all the modern upgrades - AC, renovated kitchen and baths, vinyl windows, new carpet, oversized 3 car garage built less than 2 years ago with a bar passthrough to the backyard, huge outdoor entertaining space and cleaners that will swing by every other week to help you with upkeep. 3 conforming bedrooms and 2 full baths along with a family, living, office/laundry room and adorable back entrance make this home one of a kind. Located in the desirable Clayton neighborhood with easy access to I-70, I-25 and minutes from downtown what's not to love.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139935p

Property Id 139935



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5234795)