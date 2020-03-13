All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1

3124 W 19th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3124 W 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80204
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Denver - Views! Views! Views! This spacious, modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located near Mile High Stadium in Jefferson Park. The home features a large rooftop deck, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, small office, high end finishes, 2-car attached garage, washer and dryer. Plug in for your Tesla or electric vehicle!

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2,595
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,595
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: 2-Car Garage
PETS: Dogs Allowed. Restrictions and additional fees apply.
UTILITY FEE: $95/Mo. for water, trash, recycle. Tenant pays gas and electric.

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 have any available units?
3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 have?
Some of 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
