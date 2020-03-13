3124 W. 19th Ave. Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Denver - Views! Views! Views! This spacious, modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located near Mile High Stadium in Jefferson Park. The home features a large rooftop deck, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, small office, high end finishes, 2-car attached garage, washer and dryer. Plug in for your Tesla or electric vehicle!



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,595

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,595

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: 2-Car Garage

PETS: Dogs Allowed. Restrictions and additional fees apply.

UTILITY FEE: $95/Mo. for water, trash, recycle. Tenant pays gas and electric.



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



No Cats Allowed



