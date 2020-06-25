All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

3108 S Glencoe St,

3108 South Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

3108 South Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedrooms /2-bathroom home + finished Basement in the highly desirable University Hills Neighborhood. Newly remodeled Kitchen with updated cabinets and counter tops as well new dishwasher and microwave. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout the home. Spacious dining room with open floor plan leading into living room with fire place. Home consists of 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor. Basement is carpeted and includes full laundry (gas dryer), bathroom, extra room with a closet and plenty of storage space. Spacious backyard with two storage sheds.

Location Location! - Easy access to Downtown or DTC. Walking distance to light rail, Eisenhower Park and Recreation Center, Highline Canal, and the University Hills Shopping Center with restaurants, shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 S Glencoe St, have any available units?
3108 S Glencoe St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 S Glencoe St, have?
Some of 3108 S Glencoe St,'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 S Glencoe St, currently offering any rent specials?
3108 S Glencoe St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 S Glencoe St, pet-friendly?
No, 3108 S Glencoe St, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3108 S Glencoe St, offer parking?
No, 3108 S Glencoe St, does not offer parking.
Does 3108 S Glencoe St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 S Glencoe St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 S Glencoe St, have a pool?
No, 3108 S Glencoe St, does not have a pool.
Does 3108 S Glencoe St, have accessible units?
No, 3108 S Glencoe St, does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 S Glencoe St, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 S Glencoe St, has units with dishwashers.
