3108 S Glencoe St,

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedrooms /2-bathroom home + finished Basement in the highly desirable University Hills Neighborhood. Newly remodeled Kitchen with updated cabinets and counter tops as well new dishwasher and microwave. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout the home. Spacious dining room with open floor plan leading into living room with fire place. Home consists of 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor. Basement is carpeted and includes full laundry (gas dryer), bathroom, extra room with a closet and plenty of storage space. Spacious backyard with two storage sheds.



Location Location! - Easy access to Downtown or DTC. Walking distance to light rail, Eisenhower Park and Recreation Center, Highline Canal, and the University Hills Shopping Center with restaurants, shopping and more.