3084 S Bellaire St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking yoga

Evolve Real Estate: Available Immediately Quaint 3 Bedroom Ranch with Huge Yard in University Hills Steps From the Park. - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



You don't want to miss out on this quaint house in the highly desirable University Hills area of Denver, just steps away from Mamie D Eisenhower Park. The home has lots of old school charm. Starting from the entryway, you have an old-fashioned large mudroom that can easily serve as a yoga room, office, playroom, the possibilities are endless.



From the mudroom, you enter a large and very open family room with lots of natural light and windows, original hardwood floors and more old school charm. Off the family room is a galley kitchen with a large window to the lush back yard over the sink, gas stove and access to one of the bedrooms. This bedroom is adjoined to the kitchen and has a pocket door. A large laundry room and huge closet can also be found here.



The other two bedrooms are decent sized and have hardwood floors throughout. A newly remodeled bath is found here as well.

The backyard is the best feature of this home. It is huge, lush and very well maintained. LANDLORD WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR WEEKLY MOWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL YARD. Extra long driveway will provide ample space for parking.



This ideal location is a short distance from Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, and DTC, and just minutes from Denver University. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, or light rail makes it perfect if driving is not your thing.



To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.



Video Tour: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/676745909768218/



