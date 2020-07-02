All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

3084 S Bellaire St

3084 South Bellaire Street · No Longer Available
Location

3084 South Bellaire Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
yoga
Evolve Real Estate: Available Immediately Quaint 3 Bedroom Ranch with Huge Yard in University Hills Steps From the Park. - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.

You don't want to miss out on this quaint house in the highly desirable University Hills area of Denver, just steps away from Mamie D Eisenhower Park. The home has lots of old school charm. Starting from the entryway, you have an old-fashioned large mudroom that can easily serve as a yoga room, office, playroom, the possibilities are endless.

From the mudroom, you enter a large and very open family room with lots of natural light and windows, original hardwood floors and more old school charm. Off the family room is a galley kitchen with a large window to the lush back yard over the sink, gas stove and access to one of the bedrooms. This bedroom is adjoined to the kitchen and has a pocket door. A large laundry room and huge closet can also be found here.

The other two bedrooms are decent sized and have hardwood floors throughout. A newly remodeled bath is found here as well.
The backyard is the best feature of this home. It is huge, lush and very well maintained. LANDLORD WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR WEEKLY MOWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL YARD. Extra long driveway will provide ample space for parking.

This ideal location is a short distance from Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, and DTC, and just minutes from Denver University. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, or light rail makes it perfect if driving is not your thing.

To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.

Video Tour: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/676745909768218/

(RLNE5702515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3084 S Bellaire St have any available units?
3084 S Bellaire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3084 S Bellaire St have?
Some of 3084 S Bellaire St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3084 S Bellaire St currently offering any rent specials?
3084 S Bellaire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3084 S Bellaire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3084 S Bellaire St is pet friendly.
Does 3084 S Bellaire St offer parking?
Yes, 3084 S Bellaire St offers parking.
Does 3084 S Bellaire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3084 S Bellaire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3084 S Bellaire St have a pool?
No, 3084 S Bellaire St does not have a pool.
Does 3084 S Bellaire St have accessible units?
No, 3084 S Bellaire St does not have accessible units.
Does 3084 S Bellaire St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3084 S Bellaire St does not have units with dishwashers.

