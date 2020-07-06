3054 South Bellaire Street

Amenities
Move-in can be as soon as 5 days or up to 15 business days from the date the lease is signed!
Charming 2 bed / 1 bath home in University Hills! Great location close to shopping and restaurants! This home features an attached 1 car garage, beautiful hardwood floors, and a fully fenced in backyard. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer, and dryer.
Pets - Yes
Utilities included – Tenant Pays All
Laundry – Washer / Dryer
Parking – Attached 1 car garage
Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.