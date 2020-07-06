All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 25 2019 at 8:45 PM

3054 South Bellaire Street

3054 South Bellaire Street · No Longer Available
Location

3054 South Bellaire Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in can be as soon as 5 days or up to 15 business days from the date the lease is signed!

Charming 2 bed / 1 bath home in University Hills! Great location close to shopping and restaurants! This home features an attached 1 car garage, beautiful hardwood floors, and a fully fenced in backyard. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer, and dryer.

Pets - Yes
Utilities included – Tenant Pays All
Laundry – Washer / Dryer
Parking – Attached 1 car garage

Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 South Bellaire Street have any available units?
3054 South Bellaire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3054 South Bellaire Street have?
Some of 3054 South Bellaire Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 South Bellaire Street currently offering any rent specials?
3054 South Bellaire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 South Bellaire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3054 South Bellaire Street is pet friendly.
Does 3054 South Bellaire Street offer parking?
Yes, 3054 South Bellaire Street offers parking.
Does 3054 South Bellaire Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3054 South Bellaire Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 South Bellaire Street have a pool?
No, 3054 South Bellaire Street does not have a pool.
Does 3054 South Bellaire Street have accessible units?
No, 3054 South Bellaire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 South Bellaire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3054 South Bellaire Street has units with dishwashers.

