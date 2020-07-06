3054 South Bellaire Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move-in can be as soon as 5 days or up to 15 business days from the date the lease is signed!



Charming 2 bed / 1 bath home in University Hills! Great location close to shopping and restaurants! This home features an attached 1 car garage, beautiful hardwood floors, and a fully fenced in backyard. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer, and dryer.



Pets - Yes

Utilities included – Tenant Pays All

Laundry – Washer / Dryer

Parking – Attached 1 car garage



Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.