3053 W 23rd Avenue

Charming Three-Bedroom with Gorgeous Updates! - When you step off the covered front porch and into this stunningly remodeled duplex, you'll walk into the spacious and bright living room. The living room has hardwood floors which carry throughout the dining room and kitchen. Natural light fills the home! There is a doorway off of the dinning room that opens to a shot hallway with carpeted bedrooms located on either end. A full bathroom in the center of the hallway has tiled floors and a clawfoot tub. The dining room connects to the spacious kitchen with a pantry, breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen connects to a small mud room area with a staircase down to a lower landing with the door to the backyard. The backyard is fully fenced and has a flagstone patio to enjoy! There is a garden bed and a detached one car garage in the backyard.



Back inside the house, the staircase off the landing leads to the finished basement. The basement is carpeted throughout and the third bedroom is on this level as well as a secondary living room space and a full bathroom. The laundry room is also located on this floor and comes with a full-sized washer/dryer.



This cozy home has central air-conditioning and tenants are responsible for paying electricity and gas. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location in Denver, near Jefferson Park, Sloan's Lake, I-25 and downtown Denver!



No Pets Allowed



