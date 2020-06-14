All apartments in Denver
3053 W 23rd Avenue

3053 West 23rd Avenue · (303) 736-2757
Location

3053 West 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3053 W 23rd Avenue · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Three-Bedroom with Gorgeous Updates! - When you step off the covered front porch and into this stunningly remodeled duplex, you'll walk into the spacious and bright living room. The living room has hardwood floors which carry throughout the dining room and kitchen. Natural light fills the home! There is a doorway off of the dinning room that opens to a shot hallway with carpeted bedrooms located on either end. A full bathroom in the center of the hallway has tiled floors and a clawfoot tub. The dining room connects to the spacious kitchen with a pantry, breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen connects to a small mud room area with a staircase down to a lower landing with the door to the backyard. The backyard is fully fenced and has a flagstone patio to enjoy! There is a garden bed and a detached one car garage in the backyard.

Back inside the house, the staircase off the landing leads to the finished basement. The basement is carpeted throughout and the third bedroom is on this level as well as a secondary living room space and a full bathroom. The laundry room is also located on this floor and comes with a full-sized washer/dryer.

This cozy home has central air-conditioning and tenants are responsible for paying electricity and gas. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location in Denver, near Jefferson Park, Sloan's Lake, I-25 and downtown Denver!

Please call, text or email to schedule your showing.

Online applications are $25/person over 18 years old:

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3318667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 W 23rd Avenue have any available units?
3053 W 23rd Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 W 23rd Avenue have?
Some of 3053 W 23rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 W 23rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3053 W 23rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 W 23rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3053 W 23rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3053 W 23rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3053 W 23rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3053 W 23rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3053 W 23rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 W 23rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3053 W 23rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3053 W 23rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3053 W 23rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 W 23rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3053 W 23rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
