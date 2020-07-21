3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

**JUST REMODELED!!** Come home to this cozy, clean, well maintained 1 bedroom! Freshly remodeled kitchen and bath featuring new carpet, new neutral colored paint, new tub/surround, new cabinets! On-site manager, on-site laundry and off street parking.



Great location near the Riverpoint shopping district, Englewood Town Centre and many restaurants. Easy access to C-470, Santa Fe Rd, Hampden Ave., light rail and public transportation. Call today to schedule a showing.



Section 8 allowed with Denver Housing Authority.