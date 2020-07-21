All apartments in Denver
3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:45 PM

3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201

3048 West Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3048 West Amherst Avenue, Denver, CO 80236
Harvey Park South

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
**JUST REMODELED!!** Come home to this cozy, clean, well maintained 1 bedroom! Freshly remodeled kitchen and bath featuring new carpet, new neutral colored paint, new tub/surround, new cabinets! On-site manager, on-site laundry and off street parking.

Great location near the Riverpoint shopping district, Englewood Town Centre and many restaurants. Easy access to C-470, Santa Fe Rd, Hampden Ave., light rail and public transportation. Call today to schedule a showing.

Section 8 allowed with Denver Housing Authority.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 have any available units?
3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 have?
Some of 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 pet-friendly?
No, 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 offers parking.
Does 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 have a pool?
No, 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 have accessible units?
No, 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3048 W. Amherst Avenue - 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
