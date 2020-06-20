3045 Arapahoe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2BR/1BA in awesome location - This cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath built in the early 1900's; recently updated and features a porch overlooking Curtis Park; a decorative fireplace; spacious rooms; one bedroom has a glass door and double entrance for a perfect home office; wood floors throughout; laundry room with a washer and dryer; granite countertops; central A/C; fenced backyard; with some basement storage space; parking in the rear as well as additional on street parking AND allows for easy access to downtown and all amenities in the Curtis Park neighborhood



To schedule a showing call Delicia at 303-722-4900 Ext. 2



Apply online at www.ParkSideRM.com



All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $25.00 application fee.



Pets Negotiable.



Non-smoking property.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ParkSideRM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



