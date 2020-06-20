All apartments in Denver
Location

3045 Arapahoe Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2BR/1BA in awesome location - This cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath built in the early 1900's; recently updated and features a porch overlooking Curtis Park; a decorative fireplace; spacious rooms; one bedroom has a glass door and double entrance for a perfect home office; wood floors throughout; laundry room with a washer and dryer; granite countertops; central A/C; fenced backyard; with some basement storage space; parking in the rear as well as additional on street parking AND allows for easy access to downtown and all amenities in the Curtis Park neighborhood

To schedule a showing call Delicia at 303-722-4900 Ext. 2

Apply online at www.ParkSideRM.com

All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $25.00 application fee.

Pets Negotiable.

Non-smoking property.

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ParkSideRM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

(RLNE5817435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Arapahoe St have any available units?
3045 Arapahoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 Arapahoe St have?
Some of 3045 Arapahoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Arapahoe St currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Arapahoe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Arapahoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3045 Arapahoe St is pet friendly.
Does 3045 Arapahoe St offer parking?
Yes, 3045 Arapahoe St does offer parking.
Does 3045 Arapahoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3045 Arapahoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Arapahoe St have a pool?
No, 3045 Arapahoe St does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Arapahoe St have accessible units?
No, 3045 Arapahoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Arapahoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Arapahoe St does not have units with dishwashers.
