3006 N Columbine Street

Do not miss your opportunity to lease this exceptional half duplex in one of Denver's most convenient neighborhoods. Located just a few blocks from City Park, the Denver Zoo, and the Museum of Nature and Science, this fantastic home features newly refinished wood floors, fresh paint, an open concept, craftsman architecture, a private yard, and so much more. Two lovely bedrooms, a beautifully updated bathroom, several walk-in closets, a cozy decorative fireplace, and an abundance of storage are just some of the features you will find inside. Looking to host a dinner party? The open dining room and kitchen make entertaining a breeze. Additionally, you will love sipping craft cocktails, wine, or coffee from the comfort of your private back yard. Small dogs will be considered with an additional pet deposit. Schedule your showing today!