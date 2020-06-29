All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3006 N Columbine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3006 N Columbine Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

3006 N Columbine Street

3006 Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3006 Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Do not miss your opportunity to lease this exceptional half duplex in one of Denver's most convenient neighborhoods. Located just a few blocks from City Park, the Denver Zoo, and the Museum of Nature and Science, this fantastic home features newly refinished wood floors, fresh paint, an open concept, craftsman architecture, a private yard, and so much more. Two lovely bedrooms, a beautifully updated bathroom, several walk-in closets, a cozy decorative fireplace, and an abundance of storage are just some of the features you will find inside. Looking to host a dinner party? The open dining room and kitchen make entertaining a breeze. Additionally, you will love sipping craft cocktails, wine, or coffee from the comfort of your private back yard. Small dogs will be considered with an additional pet deposit. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 N Columbine Street have any available units?
3006 N Columbine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 N Columbine Street have?
Some of 3006 N Columbine Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 N Columbine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3006 N Columbine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 N Columbine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 N Columbine Street is pet friendly.
Does 3006 N Columbine Street offer parking?
No, 3006 N Columbine Street does not offer parking.
Does 3006 N Columbine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 N Columbine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 N Columbine Street have a pool?
No, 3006 N Columbine Street does not have a pool.
Does 3006 N Columbine Street have accessible units?
No, 3006 N Columbine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 N Columbine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 N Columbine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University