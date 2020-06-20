All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:05 PM

2963 South Reading Court

2963 South Reading Court · No Longer Available
Location

2963 South Reading Court, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver located at the end of the cul-de-sac will welcome you with 1,480 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and an island. Enjoy entertaining in the beautiful living room or dining room. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and James A. Bible Park. Also nearby are Target, Whole Foods, 24 Hour Fitness, Tamarac Square Shops, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Holm Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson High School.

1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2963 South Reading Court have any available units?
2963 South Reading Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2963 South Reading Court have?
Some of 2963 South Reading Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2963 South Reading Court currently offering any rent specials?
2963 South Reading Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2963 South Reading Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2963 South Reading Court is pet friendly.
Does 2963 South Reading Court offer parking?
Yes, 2963 South Reading Court offers parking.
Does 2963 South Reading Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2963 South Reading Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2963 South Reading Court have a pool?
No, 2963 South Reading Court does not have a pool.
Does 2963 South Reading Court have accessible units?
No, 2963 South Reading Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2963 South Reading Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2963 South Reading Court does not have units with dishwashers.
