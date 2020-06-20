2963 South Reading Court

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver located at the end of the cul-de-sac will welcome you with 1,480 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and an island. Enjoy entertaining in the beautiful living room or dining room. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and James A. Bible Park. Also nearby are Target, Whole Foods, 24 Hour Fitness, Tamarac Square Shops, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Holm Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson High School.



1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care.



