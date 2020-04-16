Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

2959 Alton Ct. Available 05/06/19 Luxurious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Town Home Located in the Heart of Stapleton - Available for 1 or 2 Year Lease



Beautiful town-home available with 2,525 sq ft. of great living space, and a fully done basement. Custom Cabinets, Stainless Fixtures, Granite Counters, 2 Car Garage, Designer Drapes, Washer Dryer on Upper level. Blocks from Puddle Jumper Pool! Close proximity to Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Central Park Rec Center, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Greenway Park & Westerly Creek with miles of walking/running/biking paths and trails, Stapleton Town Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, and some of Denver's top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/Swigert/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Central Park Light Rail, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70 and Northfield Mall.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

