Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

2959 Alton Ct.

Location

2959 Alton Court, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2959 Alton Ct. Available 05/06/19 Luxurious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Town Home Located in the Heart of Stapleton - Available for 1 or 2 Year Lease

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Beautiful town-home available with 2,525 sq ft. of great living space, and a fully done basement. Custom Cabinets, Stainless Fixtures, Granite Counters, 2 Car Garage, Designer Drapes, Washer Dryer on Upper level. Blocks from Puddle Jumper Pool! Close proximity to Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Central Park Rec Center, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Greenway Park & Westerly Creek with miles of walking/running/biking paths and trails, Stapleton Town Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, and some of Denver's top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/Swigert/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Central Park Light Rail, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70 and Northfield Mall.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE4771061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

