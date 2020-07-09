All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103

2958 Syracuse Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2958 Syracuse Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 Available 06/02/20 Stapleton Condo for Rent! At the Town Center! - ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.***

Available June 2nd

Main Level corner unit Condo at 29th Avenue Town Center! All the offerings of the town center and the events amphitheater within steps of your front door. Walk along the 29th Avenue greenway lined with beautiful trees and benches. Conveniently located close to the Light Rail and Aviator Pool. Close proximity to Anschutz Medical Campus and Johnson and Wales University, with easy access to I-70, DIA and Downtown Denver!

EXCEPTIONAL FEATURES:
Water included. Underground parking and assigned storage space. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Private patio!

IN THE COMMUNITY:
7 Community Pools. Top Denver Schools. 80 Acre Central Park. 2 Town Centers. Light Rail Station. Miles of Bike/Walk Paths. Dog Parks. Tennis Courts. Pocket Parks.

ABOUT EAST 29th AVENUE STAPLETON:
Located in the Western side of South Stapleton, East 29th Avenue neighborhood's focal points are the Aviator Pool and the East 29th Avenue Town Center. The Town Center includes dining, shopping, fitness, grocery and Founders' Green which hosts the summer events and farmers' markets. Close by you will also find the Aviator Pool and Playground, Punch Bowl Social, 80-Acre Central Park and trails along the 29th Avenue Greenway.

THE FACTS:
1 Bed. 1 Bath. 880 sf. Available June 2nd. Pets allowed. Moda Lofts requires a $100 non-refundable fee and $250 refundable deposit for each move-in and move-out. This is the responsibility of the tenant.

(RLNE5780946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 have any available units?
2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 have?
Some of 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 have a pool?
Yes, 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 has a pool.
Does 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University