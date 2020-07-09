Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool media room tennis court

2958 Syracuse Street Unit 103 Available 06/02/20 Stapleton Condo for Rent! At the Town Center! - ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.***



Available June 2nd



Main Level corner unit Condo at 29th Avenue Town Center! All the offerings of the town center and the events amphitheater within steps of your front door. Walk along the 29th Avenue greenway lined with beautiful trees and benches. Conveniently located close to the Light Rail and Aviator Pool. Close proximity to Anschutz Medical Campus and Johnson and Wales University, with easy access to I-70, DIA and Downtown Denver!



EXCEPTIONAL FEATURES:

Water included. Underground parking and assigned storage space. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Private patio!



IN THE COMMUNITY:

7 Community Pools. Top Denver Schools. 80 Acre Central Park. 2 Town Centers. Light Rail Station. Miles of Bike/Walk Paths. Dog Parks. Tennis Courts. Pocket Parks.



ABOUT EAST 29th AVENUE STAPLETON:

Located in the Western side of South Stapleton, East 29th Avenue neighborhood's focal points are the Aviator Pool and the East 29th Avenue Town Center. The Town Center includes dining, shopping, fitness, grocery and Founders' Green which hosts the summer events and farmers' markets. Close by you will also find the Aviator Pool and Playground, Punch Bowl Social, 80-Acre Central Park and trails along the 29th Avenue Greenway.



THE FACTS:

1 Bed. 1 Bath. 880 sf. Available June 2nd. Pets allowed. Moda Lofts requires a $100 non-refundable fee and $250 refundable deposit for each move-in and move-out. This is the responsibility of the tenant.



(RLNE5780946)