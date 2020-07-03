All apartments in Denver
Location

2901 North Fairfax Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28d0a4705a ---- 2901 Fairfax St. Beautifully Renovated Park Hill Duplex, freshly updated with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and refinished hardwood floors. Nicely fenced yard, the 1 Car Garage is great storage space. Across the street from a boutique gelato shop and around the corner from quaint shops and restaurants and only blocks to schools and parks. There is fast access to all parts of Denver in this up and coming neighborhood! Tenant responsible for water, gas, electricity. Owner pays for trash, sewer and lawn cuts. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 1 Car Garage Completely Renovated Large Fenced Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Fairfax St have any available units?
2901 Fairfax St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Fairfax St have?
Some of 2901 Fairfax St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Fairfax St currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Fairfax St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Fairfax St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Fairfax St is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Fairfax St offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Fairfax St offers parking.
Does 2901 Fairfax St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Fairfax St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Fairfax St have a pool?
No, 2901 Fairfax St does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Fairfax St have accessible units?
No, 2901 Fairfax St does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Fairfax St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Fairfax St does not have units with dishwashers.

