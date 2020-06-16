All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

2850 Roslyn St

2850 Roslyn Street · (720) 730-6797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2850 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2376 · Avail. now

$2,376

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1774 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
Extra Spacious and Cozy Three Bedroom in Stapleton - Property Id: 258605

Only one floor plan for three bedrooms at community- three units ready for move in for May/ June.

Convenient location near Stapleton shopping, dining, and entertainment. Get your groceries easily at King Soopers across the street. We're pet-friendly! Memberships available to Stapleton's six pools and Central Park Recreation Center. Landscaped courtyards with seating, Outdoor grilling, Community garden, Bike racks + Garage parking w/ guest parking.

Elevated ceilings, wood-style flooring + carpet, Kitchens with large islands, granite or laminate countertops; white or blonde cabinetry. White appliances, Relaxing baths with double vanity, separate shower and large oval tub*, Gas fireplace*, Spacious walk-in closets, Washer and dryer in unit, balcony or porch.
Property Id 258605

(RLNE5700582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Roslyn St have any available units?
2850 Roslyn St has a unit available for $2,376 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 Roslyn St have?
Some of 2850 Roslyn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Roslyn St currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Roslyn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Roslyn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 Roslyn St is pet friendly.
Does 2850 Roslyn St offer parking?
Yes, 2850 Roslyn St does offer parking.
Does 2850 Roslyn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 Roslyn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Roslyn St have a pool?
Yes, 2850 Roslyn St has a pool.
Does 2850 Roslyn St have accessible units?
No, 2850 Roslyn St does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Roslyn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2850 Roslyn St has units with dishwashers.
