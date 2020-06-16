2850 Roslyn St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly community garden courtyard parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking

Extra Spacious and Cozy Three Bedroom in Stapleton



Only one floor plan for three bedrooms at community- three units ready for move in for May/ June.



Convenient location near Stapleton shopping, dining, and entertainment. Get your groceries easily at King Soopers across the street. We're pet-friendly! Memberships available to Stapleton's six pools and Central Park Recreation Center. Landscaped courtyards with seating, Outdoor grilling, Community garden, Bike racks + Garage parking w/ guest parking.



Elevated ceilings, wood-style flooring + carpet, Kitchens with large islands, granite or laminate countertops; white or blonde cabinetry. White appliances, Relaxing baths with double vanity, separate shower and large oval tub*, Gas fireplace*, Spacious walk-in closets, Washer and dryer in unit, balcony or porch.

