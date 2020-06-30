All apartments in Denver
2850 N. Marion St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

2850 N. Marion St

2850 Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

2850 Marion Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully Renovated, a must see! - 2850 Marion Street, Denver, CO 80205

Schedule a showing to see this beautiful row home at 28th and Marion right in downtown Denver! This property has been completely remodeled with all stainless appliances, hardwood floors, new paint and has 2 exterior decks! Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer and fully fenced back yard with 1 car detached garage. 3 Bedrooms upstairs, large master with tons of closet space.

This property is located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to downtown with easy access to light rail, restaurants, cafe's and shopping.

Pets Negotiable. No Smoking.

1 Year Lease Preferred.

Please call 303-327-6583 if you have questions or to schedule a showing!

REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.

Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings.
Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

(RLNE5469731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 N. Marion St have any available units?
2850 N. Marion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 N. Marion St have?
Some of 2850 N. Marion St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 N. Marion St currently offering any rent specials?
2850 N. Marion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 N. Marion St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 N. Marion St is pet friendly.
Does 2850 N. Marion St offer parking?
Yes, 2850 N. Marion St offers parking.
Does 2850 N. Marion St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 N. Marion St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 N. Marion St have a pool?
No, 2850 N. Marion St does not have a pool.
Does 2850 N. Marion St have accessible units?
No, 2850 N. Marion St does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 N. Marion St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 N. Marion St does not have units with dishwashers.

