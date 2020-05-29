All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

285 S Lincoln St

285 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

285 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dda13de090 ---- Gas range Matching white appliances Off-street parking (first-come-first-serve) Only one block from Natural Grocers and Safeway South Broadway nightlife one block away Walking distance to Light Rail station $45 Application fee $600 Security deposit $50 Flat monthly utility fee - (water, sewer, trash, & gas) - Tenant billed separately for electricity No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 S Lincoln St have any available units?
285 S Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 285 S Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
285 S Lincoln St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 S Lincoln St pet-friendly?
No, 285 S Lincoln St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 285 S Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 285 S Lincoln St does offer parking.
Does 285 S Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 S Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 S Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 285 S Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 285 S Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 285 S Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 285 S Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 S Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 S Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 S Lincoln St does not have units with air conditioning.
