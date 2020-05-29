285 S Lincoln St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dda13de090 ---- Gas range Matching white appliances Off-street parking (first-come-first-serve) Only one block from Natural Grocers and Safeway South Broadway nightlife one block away Walking distance to Light Rail station $45 Application fee $600 Security deposit $50 Flat monthly utility fee - (water, sewer, trash, & gas) - Tenant billed separately for electricity No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300