2847 Josephine St #A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2847 Josephine St #A

2847 Josephine Street · (970) 500-5527
Location

2847 Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2847 Josephine St #A · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
online portal
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
Upper Duplex with 2 Car Garage and Private Fenced Back Yard - This property is the upper half of an Up/Dn Duplex.

Available for a 2 Year Lease Only

Fantastic opportunity to live in a large home with a great fenced backyard and 2 car garage. You will love the old world charm.
The location of this property is fantastic because it is within close distance of City Park/ City Park Golf Course, Shops, Bars and Restaurants on the same block! Just a few minutes from the Denver Zoo and Museum of Nature and Science.

2 car west (alley) garage included for Unit #A (Garage to south for #B)

Washer/Dryer is shared between upper and lower unit.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, Gas, Electric, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit of $3,000 is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets will not be considered at this time.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 Josephine St #A have any available units?
2847 Josephine St #A has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2847 Josephine St #A have?
Some of 2847 Josephine St #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 Josephine St #A currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Josephine St #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Josephine St #A pet-friendly?
No, 2847 Josephine St #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2847 Josephine St #A offer parking?
Yes, 2847 Josephine St #A does offer parking.
Does 2847 Josephine St #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2847 Josephine St #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Josephine St #A have a pool?
No, 2847 Josephine St #A does not have a pool.
Does 2847 Josephine St #A have accessible units?
No, 2847 Josephine St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Josephine St #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2847 Josephine St #A does not have units with dishwashers.
