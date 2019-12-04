2847 Josephine St #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage online portal microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage online portal

Upper Duplex with 2 Car Garage and Private Fenced Back Yard - This property is the upper half of an Up/Dn Duplex.



Available for a 2 Year Lease Only



Fantastic opportunity to live in a large home with a great fenced backyard and 2 car garage. You will love the old world charm.

The location of this property is fantastic because it is within close distance of City Park/ City Park Golf Course, Shops, Bars and Restaurants on the same block! Just a few minutes from the Denver Zoo and Museum of Nature and Science.



2 car west (alley) garage included for Unit #A (Garage to south for #B)



Washer/Dryer is shared between upper and lower unit.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, Gas, Electric, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit of $3,000 is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets will not be considered at this time.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799630)