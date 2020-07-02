Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage online portal pet friendly

2827 N Garfield St Available 11/02/19 Trendy 2BD, 2BA North City Park Home with Fenced Back Patio and 2-Car Garage - Stylish home steps from City Park, golf course, and Denver Zoo! Aligning with current real estate trends, the living and dining areas boast an open layout allowing for simple living. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and walks out to a fenced back patio and yard with professional landscaping and mature Aspen trees. Washer and dryer included, fenced front yard, and spacious 2-car garage. Fully furnished option available, too! Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Lawncare included.

*Up to two dogs are negotiable.

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

*There is a furnished option for an additional $250/mo.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5179319)