2827 N Garfield St
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:27 PM

2827 N Garfield St

2827 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

2827 Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

2827 N Garfield St Available 11/02/19 Trendy 2BD, 2BA North City Park Home with Fenced Back Patio and 2-Car Garage - Stylish home steps from City Park, golf course, and Denver Zoo! Aligning with current real estate trends, the living and dining areas boast an open layout allowing for simple living. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and walks out to a fenced back patio and yard with professional landscaping and mature Aspen trees. Washer and dryer included, fenced front yard, and spacious 2-car garage. Fully furnished option available, too! Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Lawncare included.
*Up to two dogs are negotiable.
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
*There is a furnished option for an additional $250/mo.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5179319)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 N Garfield St have any available units?
2827 N Garfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 N Garfield St have?
Some of 2827 N Garfield St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 N Garfield St currently offering any rent specials?
2827 N Garfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 N Garfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 N Garfield St is pet friendly.
Does 2827 N Garfield St offer parking?
Yes, 2827 N Garfield St offers parking.
Does 2827 N Garfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2827 N Garfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 N Garfield St have a pool?
No, 2827 N Garfield St does not have a pool.
Does 2827 N Garfield St have accessible units?
No, 2827 N Garfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 N Garfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 N Garfield St has units with dishwashers.

