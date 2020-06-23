2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar dog park on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The property opens from the lovely covered front porch to an open living room / dining room / kitchen floorplan. Bedroom #1 is at the left, and includes a nice large closet. The upgraded bathroom lies between the two bedrooms - with the master bedroom at the back of the property - creating a peaceful, quiet master bedroom.



The large kitchen opens to the dining and living areas, with a nice long bar stool seating area. Featuring granite counters, updated cabinets, and stainless steel appliances - this kitchen is certain to be the heart of your new home!



At the back of the property you will find a combination laundry and mud room, with full size laundry machines included. The laundry room opens to a small private, fully fenced back yard patio area.



Downstairs you will find a bonus 3rd room. Many residents have used this as an office, guest room, or second living room. The basement footprint is rounded out by two separate storage areas: perfect for all of your outdoor gear!



Don't miss the view of Fuller Park from your front porch (directly across the street), which includes an off-leash dog park.

The Franklin St. Duplex is located on the corner of 28th and Franklin St. - in the heart of the historically designated Whittier Neighborhood. Located on the north side of Downtown Denver, Whittier is characterized by low density brick construction, dating to the first half of the 20th century.



Many parks, independent coffee shops, and restaurants can be found throughout the neighborhood. It also provides easy access to the adjacent River North and Downtown Denver Neighborhoods, extending quick access to a nearly limitless array of unique restaurants, art galleries and so much more!