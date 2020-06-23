All apartments in Denver
2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205

2805 N Franklin St · No Longer Available
Location

2805 N Franklin St, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The property opens from the lovely covered front porch to an open living room / dining room / kitchen floorplan. Bedroom #1 is at the left, and includes a nice large closet. The upgraded bathroom lies between the two bedrooms - with the master bedroom at the back of the property - creating a peaceful, quiet master bedroom.

The large kitchen opens to the dining and living areas, with a nice long bar stool seating area. Featuring granite counters, updated cabinets, and stainless steel appliances - this kitchen is certain to be the heart of your new home!

At the back of the property you will find a combination laundry and mud room, with full size laundry machines included. The laundry room opens to a small private, fully fenced back yard patio area.

Downstairs you will find a bonus 3rd room. Many residents have used this as an office, guest room, or second living room. The basement footprint is rounded out by two separate storage areas: perfect for all of your outdoor gear!

Don't miss the view of Fuller Park from your front porch (directly across the street), which includes an off-leash dog park.
The Franklin St. Duplex is located on the corner of 28th and Franklin St. - in the heart of the historically designated Whittier Neighborhood. Located on the north side of Downtown Denver, Whittier is characterized by low density brick construction, dating to the first half of the 20th century.

Many parks, independent coffee shops, and restaurants can be found throughout the neighborhood. It also provides easy access to the adjacent River North and Downtown Denver Neighborhoods, extending quick access to a nearly limitless array of unique restaurants, art galleries and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 have any available units?
2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 have?
Some of 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 offer parking?
No, 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 have a pool?
No, 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 have accessible units?
No, 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Franklin St. Denver CO 80205 has units with dishwashers.
