2760 West 22nd Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 1,335 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include a living room equipped with a mounted tv and soundbar, built-in sound system throughout, lots of natural light, air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and 2 extra storage spaces. Parking for this property are 2 garage parking spots with additional street parking.



Enjoy the beautiful city views of Downtown Denver from the roof-deck, gas patio, balcony, porch, or entertaining with the gas grill, and a table/umbrella. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Jefferson Park. Also nearby are Empower Field at Mile High, Snooze an A.M. Eatery, Viewhouse Ballpark, Coors Field, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Brown Elementary School, Lake Middle School, North High School, and The Auraria Campus.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



