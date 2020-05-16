All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:38 PM

2731 N Vine St,

2731 N Vine St · No Longer Available
Location

2731 N Vine St, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Detached 2 Car Garage W/D Hook Ups This charming Denver Square in Whittier has four bedrooms and two baths. Classic style, but with modern conveniences--this home has beautiful original woodwork and exposed brick with upgraded kitchen, baths. Great access to downtown, City Park, close to the Whittier Pub
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 N Vine St, have any available units?
2731 N Vine St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2731 N Vine St, currently offering any rent specials?
2731 N Vine St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 N Vine St, pet-friendly?
No, 2731 N Vine St, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2731 N Vine St, offer parking?
Yes, 2731 N Vine St, offers parking.
Does 2731 N Vine St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 N Vine St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 N Vine St, have a pool?
No, 2731 N Vine St, does not have a pool.
Does 2731 N Vine St, have accessible units?
No, 2731 N Vine St, does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 N Vine St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 2731 N Vine St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2731 N Vine St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 2731 N Vine St, does not have units with air conditioning.
