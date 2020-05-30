All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

2724 S. Monroe St

2724 South Monroe Street · (970) 391-1943
Location

2724 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80210
Wellshire

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2724 S. Monroe St · Avail. Aug 1

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1998 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
2724 S. Monroe St Available 08/01/20 This is the one! 5 bed, 2 bath Mid Century Ranch in Popular Wellshire! Large Manicured Lawn! Patio! Finished Basement! - Jason Jones
Jason.jones@realatlas.com
970-391-1943
All serious inquiries please TEXT me and reference Monroe St.

Pre marketing this gem for August 1 move in!

Your home awaits at 2724 S. Monroe St. Denver, CO 80210. Located in the popular Wellshire neighborhood of Denver and offering 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, finished basement, private backyard, 2 sheds, covered porches, and more!

Enjoy the spacious 2,000 sq ft with plenty of room for a growing family. Turn one of the sheds into a home office/studio or appoint a bedroom as your private office. The additional living space in the basement is perfect as a family/entertainment/game room. The well appointed kitchen offers gas range, dishwasher, fridge, breakfast bar, and eat in dining. Colorado summers are gorgeous and best enjoyed outdoors. Take in those warm summer days on your front or rear covered patio and enjoy the lush green grass in your privacy fenced backyard, complete with irrigation, 2 sheds, and plenty of room to host guests.

Featuring:
5 bedrooms (3 up, 2 down)
2 full bathrooms (1 up, 1 down)
Open floorplan
Dual pane windows and skylights
Laundry including washer and dryer
Hardwood floors and tile on the main level
Finished basement with wall to wall carpet
Kitchen includes gas range, dishwasher, fridge, granite counters, eat in breakfast bar, and dining.
Single car garage
2 sheds
Privacy fenced backyard perfect for entertaining
Irrigation
New AC/Furnace

The neighborhood of Wellshire has great walkability and is super close to University Hills, Observatory Park, DU, Wellshire Golf Course, and great access to light rail, Downtown, Cherry Creek, and South Denver. Bike the high-line canal and enjoy the shops at University Hills.

Sobo (south broadway) is just a short drive or bike ride away to many restaurants, shops, and nightlife.

Rental Terms:
Available for 1 or 2-year lease.
Renting for $3095.00
Deposit is $3000.00
App fee is $45 per adult. All adults over the age of 18 require an application on file.
Pets are accepted for an additional $50. Dogs and cats accepted, some breed restrictions apply. Please inquire.

Utilities (electricity, natural gas, water, sewer) are the responsibility of the resident.
Utility bills average $250-275 per month

Scheduling tours now! If you are motivated to apply early visit our website, www.realatlas.com.
https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/5b3f0a4d-eeee-4c6f-92e0-4016249b1bc5

I look forward to speaking with you!

Jason Jones
Jason.jones@realatlas.com
970-391-1943
All serious inquiries please TEXT me and reference Monroe St.

(RLNE5858260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 S. Monroe St have any available units?
2724 S. Monroe St has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 S. Monroe St have?
Some of 2724 S. Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 S. Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
2724 S. Monroe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 S. Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2724 S. Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 2724 S. Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 2724 S. Monroe St does offer parking.
Does 2724 S. Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 S. Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 S. Monroe St have a pool?
No, 2724 S. Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 2724 S. Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 2724 S. Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 S. Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 S. Monroe St has units with dishwashers.
