Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

2724 S. Monroe St Available 08/01/20 This is the one! 5 bed, 2 bath Mid Century Ranch in Popular Wellshire! Large Manicured Lawn! Patio! Finished Basement! - Jason Jones

Jason.jones@realatlas.com

970-391-1943

All serious inquiries please TEXT me and reference Monroe St.



Pre marketing this gem for August 1 move in!



Your home awaits at 2724 S. Monroe St. Denver, CO 80210. Located in the popular Wellshire neighborhood of Denver and offering 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, finished basement, private backyard, 2 sheds, covered porches, and more!



Enjoy the spacious 2,000 sq ft with plenty of room for a growing family. Turn one of the sheds into a home office/studio or appoint a bedroom as your private office. The additional living space in the basement is perfect as a family/entertainment/game room. The well appointed kitchen offers gas range, dishwasher, fridge, breakfast bar, and eat in dining. Colorado summers are gorgeous and best enjoyed outdoors. Take in those warm summer days on your front or rear covered patio and enjoy the lush green grass in your privacy fenced backyard, complete with irrigation, 2 sheds, and plenty of room to host guests.



Featuring:

5 bedrooms (3 up, 2 down)

2 full bathrooms (1 up, 1 down)

Open floorplan

Dual pane windows and skylights

Laundry including washer and dryer

Hardwood floors and tile on the main level

Finished basement with wall to wall carpet

Kitchen includes gas range, dishwasher, fridge, granite counters, eat in breakfast bar, and dining.

Single car garage

2 sheds

Privacy fenced backyard perfect for entertaining

Irrigation

New AC/Furnace



The neighborhood of Wellshire has great walkability and is super close to University Hills, Observatory Park, DU, Wellshire Golf Course, and great access to light rail, Downtown, Cherry Creek, and South Denver. Bike the high-line canal and enjoy the shops at University Hills.



Sobo (south broadway) is just a short drive or bike ride away to many restaurants, shops, and nightlife.



Rental Terms:

Available for 1 or 2-year lease.

Renting for $3095.00

Deposit is $3000.00

App fee is $45 per adult. All adults over the age of 18 require an application on file.

Pets are accepted for an additional $50. Dogs and cats accepted, some breed restrictions apply. Please inquire.



Utilities (electricity, natural gas, water, sewer) are the responsibility of the resident.

Utility bills average $250-275 per month



Scheduling tours now! If you are motivated to apply early visit our website, www.realatlas.com.

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/5b3f0a4d-eeee-4c6f-92e0-4016249b1bc5



I look forward to speaking with you!



Jason Jones

Jason.jones@realatlas.com

970-391-1943

All serious inquiries please TEXT me and reference Monroe St.



(RLNE5858260)