2709 S Adams St

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home at University Park. This classic Denver Bungolow has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The bedrooms are spacious and the main level is charming. You walk into a large central living space then the bedrooms are on the south side and the kitchen and garage to the north. There is actually more sq footage with the attached glassed in back porch that has a fireplace and could be used as additional living space. There is a roomy 1 car garage attached. The driveway is deep and easily fits a large vehicle. The lot is large and surrounded by mature trees. The owner pays the water bill to make sure the lawn care is not a burden.Walk to McWilliams Park and You are minutes away from the University Hills shops. Available to show from April 1 on. Will be vacant. Appt only.