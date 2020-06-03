All apartments in Denver
2709 S Adams St

2709 South Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

2709 South Adams Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home at University Park. This classic Denver Bungolow has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The bedrooms are spacious and the main level is charming. You walk into a large central living space then the bedrooms are on the south side and the kitchen and garage to the north. There is actually more sq footage with the attached glassed in back porch that has a fireplace and could be used as additional living space. There is a roomy 1 car garage attached. The driveway is deep and easily fits a large vehicle. The lot is large and surrounded by mature trees. The owner pays the water bill to make sure the lawn care is not a burden.Walk to McWilliams Park and You are minutes away from the University Hills shops. Available to show from April 1 on. Will be vacant. Appt only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 S Adams St have any available units?
2709 S Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 S Adams St have?
Some of 2709 S Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 S Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
2709 S Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 S Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 S Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 2709 S Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 2709 S Adams St offers parking.
Does 2709 S Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 S Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 S Adams St have a pool?
No, 2709 S Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 2709 S Adams St have accessible units?
No, 2709 S Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 S Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 S Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.

