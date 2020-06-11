Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2690 S. Monroe Street Available 06/05/19 Lovely Three Bedroom in University Park ~ 2-Car Garage and Tons of Outdoor Space! - Beautifully updated 3-bedroom/1.5-bathroom home located in the University Park neighborhood with great dining and entertainment nearby, as well as I25, light rail, and miles of trails and paths!



This is a single story home with a very generous front yard, as well as a fully enclosed and private back yard and side yard (doggy run). The backyard includes a nice freshly sealed deck and a shed for additional storage.



The house has a bright and open add-on with large windows and doors (including a doggy door) overlooking both the back and side yards and is temperature regulated. Perfect for a dining or rec room! The add-on also bridges the 2-car garage to the rest of the house. Upon entering the house this way, you'll go through the laundry room with washer/dryer and the half bathroom.



The kitchen is next and has a lovely corner window, granite counters, stainless appliances including a gas range, and beautiful hardware and backsplash. You'll also find lots of cabinet space and a very spacious built-in pantry.



The three bedrooms are located at the other end of the living room and feature the same hardwood floors found throughout the rest of the home. Large windows offer great natural light!



This home just became available to rent, but won't be available long! Call/text/email today to schedule your showing!



