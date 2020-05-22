2659 Lowell Blvd

Amenities

Ready for tenants October 1st, this spacious two bedroom, 1 bath home has plenty of storage throughout. Only $1950 per month provides you with bright and warm rooms with a large kitchen equipped with new cabinets; a useful well-lit laundry/utility room with new washer and dryer. The home has a swamp cooler for keeping things cool in the warmer months. The landscaped backyard offers a wonderful spot for barbecues or relaxing after work. Ample parking with a detached garage, additional covered carport and RV parking space. Three off-street parking spaces total! Only a 10-minute walk to the popular 32nd St shops and a short bike ride to the lake. The lake is within walking distance! Also very close to Tennyson area shops. Located on the 28 bus line to downtown. A 10-minute drive and 15-minute bike ride into downtown.



To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays and Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM, based on availability. We have to provide at least 24 hour's notice to our current occupants for showings. Please note we cannot be held responsible for the information listed on 3rd party websites.



AVAILABLE October 1st. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenant responsible for gas/electric and water. Annual wastewater covered. Tenants responsible for general yard maintenance. NO PETS - FIRM! No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Decent credit - No prior evictions - No criminal record.