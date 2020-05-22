All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM

2659 Lowell Blvd

2659 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2659 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
Ready for tenants October 1st, this spacious two bedroom, 1 bath home has plenty of storage throughout. Only $1950 per month provides you with bright and warm rooms with a large kitchen equipped with new cabinets; a useful well-lit laundry/utility room with new washer and dryer. The home has a swamp cooler for keeping things cool in the warmer months. The landscaped backyard offers a wonderful spot for barbecues or relaxing after work. Ample parking with a detached garage, additional covered carport and RV parking space. Three off-street parking spaces total! Only a 10-minute walk to the popular 32nd St shops and a short bike ride to the lake. The lake is within walking distance! Also very close to Tennyson area shops. Located on the 28 bus line to downtown. A 10-minute drive and 15-minute bike ride into downtown.

To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays and Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM, based on availability. We have to provide at least 24 hour's notice to our current occupants for showings. Please note we cannot be held responsible for the information listed on 3rd party websites.

AVAILABLE October 1st. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenant responsible for gas/electric and water. Annual wastewater covered. Tenants responsible for general yard maintenance. NO PETS - FIRM! No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Decent credit - No prior evictions - No criminal record.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2659 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
2659 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2659 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 2659 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2659 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2659 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2659 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2659 Lowell Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2659 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2659 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 2659 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2659 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2659 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 2659 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2659 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2659 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2659 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2659 Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.
