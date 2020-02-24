All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2658 Central Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2658 Central Park Blvd
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:40 PM

2658 Central Park Blvd

2658 Central Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2658 Central Park Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/342a97f0be ---- 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home with over 1600 sq ft of Living Space located in the Westerly Creek Neighborhood of Stapleton. Gorgeous Master Suite with spacious closet & 5 piece Master Bath. Eat-in Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, hardwood floors, breakfast bar/island and stainless steel appliances. Dining Area off Kitchen with side yard and covered patio. Gas Fireplace, Central Air, and 2 car attached Garage. Great location just blocks from Stanley Market Place, 80-Acre Central Park and Playground, Greenway Climbing Park and Aviator Pool! Close proximity to East Bridge Town Center, Light Rail Station, Punch Bowl Social, 29th Avenue Greenway, Central Park Recreation Center, Stapleton Town Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Bike Trails/Walking Paths, and some of Denver\'s top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSST/DSA. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 3rd Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2658 Central Park Blvd have any available units?
2658 Central Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2658 Central Park Blvd have?
Some of 2658 Central Park Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2658 Central Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2658 Central Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2658 Central Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2658 Central Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2658 Central Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2658 Central Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 2658 Central Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2658 Central Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2658 Central Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2658 Central Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 2658 Central Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2658 Central Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2658 Central Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2658 Central Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University