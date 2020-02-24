2658 Central Park Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/342a97f0be ---- 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home with over 1600 sq ft of Living Space located in the Westerly Creek Neighborhood of Stapleton. Gorgeous Master Suite with spacious closet & 5 piece Master Bath. Eat-in Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, hardwood floors, breakfast bar/island and stainless steel appliances. Dining Area off Kitchen with side yard and covered patio. Gas Fireplace, Central Air, and 2 car attached Garage. Great location just blocks from Stanley Market Place, 80-Acre Central Park and Playground, Greenway Climbing Park and Aviator Pool! Close proximity to East Bridge Town Center, Light Rail Station, Punch Bowl Social, 29th Avenue Greenway, Central Park Recreation Center, Stapleton Town Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Bike Trails/Walking Paths, and some of Denver\'s top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSST/DSA. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 3rd Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools