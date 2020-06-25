All apartments in Denver
2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408

2650 W Front View Cres · No Longer Available
Location

2650 W Front View Cres, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Outstanding 2BD, 2BA Jefferson Park Condo with 2 Garage Spots and Private Balcony - THE BASICS:

RENT: $2,590
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)
PARKING: 2 garage spots, street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.
*There is a $150 utility fee for water, sewer. trash and 2 garage spots
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4825599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 have any available units?
2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 have?
Some of 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 currently offering any rent specials?
2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 is pet friendly.
Does 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 offer parking?
Yes, 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 offers parking.
Does 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 have a pool?
No, 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 does not have a pool.
Does 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 have accessible units?
No, 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408 has units with dishwashers.
