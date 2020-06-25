2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Outstanding 2BD, 2BA Jefferson Park Condo with 2 Garage Spots and Private Balcony - THE BASICS:



RENT: $2,590

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)

PARKING: 2 garage spots, street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.

*There is a $150 utility fee for water, sewer. trash and 2 garage spots

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



