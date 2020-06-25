2650 W Front View Crescent Dr Unit 408

Amenities
Outstanding 2BD, 2BA Jefferson Park Condo with 2 Garage Spots and Private Balcony - THE BASICS:
RENT: $2,590
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)
PARKING: 2 garage spots, street parking
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.
*There is a $150 utility fee for water, sewer. trash and 2 garage spots
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE4825599)