2648 Marion St

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included parking dog park

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2+ Bedroom House, 2100sq ft in the Whittier neighborhood of Denver - 2 BR, 2 BA, Victorian House, 2100 sq ft Denver/Whittier (near downtown).



Non-smoking rental, 2648 Marion Street, Denver, CO, $2400 per month, all utilities paid by tenant, 2100 sq ft, References & security deposit required. Unfurnished, small pets allowed (additional deposit). Ten blocks (.6 mi/2 min) from St. Joseph's, Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospitals and former Children's Hospital site, .7 mi to Denver City Park (Museum, Zoo, Planetarium, & Golf Course), 1 mi to Coors Field, 1 mi to Downtown, 3 blocks to off-leach dog park, & 5 minutes to RTD Light Rail.



2-3 BR, 2 BA, 2 Story, Floors: mature hardwood, Lot Size: 3,125 sq ft, Fenced, Basement: partial/open, Landscape: mature, Parking: street, Brick construction, Gas/forced air heat, & Laundry: main floor.



Room Dimensions: Main BR 12' X 12', Kitchen 12' X 14', DR 13' X 14', LR 13' X 14" Study 9' X 10', Sitting Rm/Office 9' X 10'.



Floor Plan: 1st FL: Entry Hall, Study, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Full Bath, & Laundry.

Second FL: 2 BR plus large dressing area, Full Bath, & Sitting /Office-Reading Room.



ALL utilities paid by tenant.



Available March 1, 2019



(RLNE4230421)