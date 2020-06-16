All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2648 Marion St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2648 Marion St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

2648 Marion St

2648 North Marion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2648 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2+ Bedroom House, 2100sq ft in the Whittier neighborhood of Denver - 2 BR, 2 BA, Victorian House, 2100 sq ft Denver/Whittier (near downtown).

Non-smoking rental, 2648 Marion Street, Denver, CO, $2400 per month, all utilities paid by tenant, 2100 sq ft, References & security deposit required. Unfurnished, small pets allowed (additional deposit). Ten blocks (.6 mi/2 min) from St. Joseph's, Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospitals and former Children's Hospital site, .7 mi to Denver City Park (Museum, Zoo, Planetarium, & Golf Course), 1 mi to Coors Field, 1 mi to Downtown, 3 blocks to off-leach dog park, & 5 minutes to RTD Light Rail.

2-3 BR, 2 BA, 2 Story, Floors: mature hardwood, Lot Size: 3,125 sq ft, Fenced, Basement: partial/open, Landscape: mature, Parking: street, Brick construction, Gas/forced air heat, & Laundry: main floor.

Room Dimensions: Main BR 12' X 12', Kitchen 12' X 14', DR 13' X 14', LR 13' X 14" Study 9' X 10', Sitting Rm/Office 9' X 10'.

Floor Plan: 1st FL: Entry Hall, Study, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Full Bath, & Laundry.
Second FL: 2 BR plus large dressing area, Full Bath, & Sitting /Office-Reading Room.

ALL utilities paid by tenant.

Available March 1, 2019

(RLNE4230421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Marion St have any available units?
2648 Marion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2648 Marion St have?
Some of 2648 Marion St's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Marion St currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Marion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Marion St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2648 Marion St is pet friendly.
Does 2648 Marion St offer parking?
Yes, 2648 Marion St offers parking.
Does 2648 Marion St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Marion St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Marion St have a pool?
No, 2648 Marion St does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Marion St have accessible units?
No, 2648 Marion St does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Marion St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2648 Marion St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University