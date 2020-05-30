All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2591 S Raleigh St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2591 S Raleigh St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2591 S Raleigh St

2591 South Raleigh Street · (720) 715-8437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2591 South Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This incredibly well maintained Harvey Park brick ranch is situated on a large lot with mature trees, private backyard, and on a great block! The main floor is highlighted by hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with espresso cabinets, and a large picture window in the living room that glows with natural light. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are 2 good-size bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom. There is an optional 3rd bedroom that is currently being used as a dining room. The roomy basement has 3 non-conforming bedrooms that work great for a home office and a 3/4 bath. Basement also has a large second living area. This home has a newer concrete driveway that leads to a 2-car detached garage that allows for plenty of space for storage or parking. The backyard has an oversized covered patio great for entertaining that extends to a brick paver patio, vegetable garden, and a newer fence! Minutes to Harvey Park, Harvey Park Recreation Center, and Doull Elementary! Close proximity to downtown Denver, Belmar, South Pearl Street, and University of Denver as well as the Riverpoint shopping center!

Other features include A/C, Washer and Dryer, Laundry Room and Storage, 2 Car Detached Garage, Sprinkler System, Covered Patio.

Rent includes Trash/Recycling provided by the city of Denver. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and maintaining the lawn. Pet Friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: A/C, 2 Car Detached Garage, Full Finished Basement, Washer, Dryer, Covered Patio, Sprinkler System, Hardwood Floors, 2nd Living Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2591 S Raleigh St have any available units?
2591 S Raleigh St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2591 S Raleigh St have?
Some of 2591 S Raleigh St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2591 S Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
2591 S Raleigh St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2591 S Raleigh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2591 S Raleigh St is pet friendly.
Does 2591 S Raleigh St offer parking?
Yes, 2591 S Raleigh St does offer parking.
Does 2591 S Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2591 S Raleigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2591 S Raleigh St have a pool?
No, 2591 S Raleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 2591 S Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 2591 S Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 2591 S Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2591 S Raleigh St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2591 S Raleigh St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity