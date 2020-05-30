2591 S Raleigh St

Amenities

This incredibly well maintained Harvey Park brick ranch is situated on a large lot with mature trees, private backyard, and on a great block! The main floor is highlighted by hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with espresso cabinets, and a large picture window in the living room that glows with natural light. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are 2 good-size bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom. There is an optional 3rd bedroom that is currently being used as a dining room. The roomy basement has 3 non-conforming bedrooms that work great for a home office and a 3/4 bath. Basement also has a large second living area. This home has a newer concrete driveway that leads to a 2-car detached garage that allows for plenty of space for storage or parking. The backyard has an oversized covered patio great for entertaining that extends to a brick paver patio, vegetable garden, and a newer fence! Minutes to Harvey Park, Harvey Park Recreation Center, and Doull Elementary! Close proximity to downtown Denver, Belmar, South Pearl Street, and University of Denver as well as the Riverpoint shopping center!



Other features include A/C, Washer and Dryer, Laundry Room and Storage, 2 Car Detached Garage, Sprinkler System, Covered Patio.



Rent includes Trash/Recycling provided by the city of Denver. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and maintaining the lawn. Pet Friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



