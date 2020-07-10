2572 S Clermont Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom Ranch Home Near Denver University - 1 Dog Accepted - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this wonderful ranch home with a spacious living room, dining area, plus 3 bedrooms - all with wood floors! This ranch has a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an eating nook, an updated full bathroom. The home has Central Air Conditioning and Heating along with a detached over-sized 1 car garage with ample storage! The spacious and fenced-in backyard is the perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining. Walking distance to light rail station! Close to University of Denver, I-25, downtown Denver or the DTC, James A Bible Park, and so much more! Managed and leased exclusively by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. The Owner will allow One Dog to be kept in the home with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35.00 per month pet rent.



Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5173868)