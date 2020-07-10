All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

2572 S Clermont Street

2572 South Clermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

2572 South Clermont Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Ranch Home Near Denver University - 1 Dog Accepted - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this wonderful ranch home with a spacious living room, dining area, plus 3 bedrooms - all with wood floors! This ranch has a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an eating nook, an updated full bathroom. The home has Central Air Conditioning and Heating along with a detached over-sized 1 car garage with ample storage! The spacious and fenced-in backyard is the perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining. Walking distance to light rail station! Close to University of Denver, I-25, downtown Denver or the DTC, James A Bible Park, and so much more! Managed and leased exclusively by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. The Owner will allow One Dog to be kept in the home with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35.00 per month pet rent.

Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5173868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 S Clermont Street have any available units?
2572 S Clermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2572 S Clermont Street have?
Some of 2572 S Clermont Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 S Clermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
2572 S Clermont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 S Clermont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2572 S Clermont Street is pet friendly.
Does 2572 S Clermont Street offer parking?
Yes, 2572 S Clermont Street offers parking.
Does 2572 S Clermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2572 S Clermont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 S Clermont Street have a pool?
No, 2572 S Clermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 2572 S Clermont Street have accessible units?
No, 2572 S Clermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 S Clermont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2572 S Clermont Street does not have units with dishwashers.

