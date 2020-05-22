251 South Lincoln Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled Denver townhome with stylish comfort. Three bedrooms, 2 baths 1,662 sq ft. Open floor plan with refinished wood floors, new paint, new carpet, high ceilings, powder bath and stacked stone fireplace. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Three bedrooms upstairs, spacious master suite, updated bathroom with large soaking tub. The lower level could be an extra living room/game room/office and is accessible through a separate entrance. Fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining on the deck or flagstone patio. Detached 1-car garage with extra storage. AC-Central. Washer/dryer included. Awesome central location just minutes to Cherry Creek, downtown Denver or Wash Park. Walk to S. Broadway light rail station, shops, restaurants and grocery store. Trash and recycling included. Security system installed. No Smoking. No pets. Partially furnished option available. Available March 1st!