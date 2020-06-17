All apartments in Denver
2501 S University Blvd 2501

2501 South University Boulevard · (720) 537-2769
Location

2501 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2501 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bed DU Apartment! - Property Id: 284774

This beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Denver will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space! Hardwood floors throughout with tiled kitchen and bathroom. Updated cabinets and counters. Refrigerator and stove in unit. Recently remodeled shared laundry center includes new Washer and Dryer. Utilities are a flat rate of $125/m including Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Recycling and Sewer. Two reserved spots available for $25 per spot per month. Pet friendly: $250 Pet Deposit (refundable) and pet rent of $25/m per pet. Weight Restriction no larger than 35lbs. No aggressive breeds (Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Dobermann, German Shepard, etc)
One block south of Denver University. All applicants subject to criminal background & credit check 650+. Proof of income requirement of 3x base rent. History of violent crime, felony, bankruptcy, and evictions will not be considered. Contact Stephen Mercer to set up a showing at 720-537-2769 or stephen@mercerhomegroup.com (24hr advance notice is required)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284774
Property Id 284774

(RLNE5819721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 S University Blvd 2501 have any available units?
2501 S University Blvd 2501 has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 S University Blvd 2501 have?
Some of 2501 S University Blvd 2501's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 S University Blvd 2501 currently offering any rent specials?
2501 S University Blvd 2501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 S University Blvd 2501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 S University Blvd 2501 is pet friendly.
Does 2501 S University Blvd 2501 offer parking?
No, 2501 S University Blvd 2501 does not offer parking.
Does 2501 S University Blvd 2501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 S University Blvd 2501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 S University Blvd 2501 have a pool?
No, 2501 S University Blvd 2501 does not have a pool.
Does 2501 S University Blvd 2501 have accessible units?
No, 2501 S University Blvd 2501 does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 S University Blvd 2501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 S University Blvd 2501 has units with dishwashers.
