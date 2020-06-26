All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:44 PM

2501 Grove Street

2501 Grove Street
Location

2501 Grove Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**THIS PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN RENTED!**

GORGEOUS 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO IN GREAT DENVER LOCATION!

Unit 204
AVAILABILITY DATE: June 01, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 dog or 1 cat allowed with size and breed approval.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/904254?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* 2 Bed, 2 Bath (Master bedroom is private, 2nd bedroom is a loft)
* Great Denver location near Aquarium, Mile High Stadium & Sloan’s Lake
* High Ceilings
* Stainless Steel Appliances and Gas Range
* Central A/C
* Washer & Dryer Included
* Detached 2 Car Garage
* Private Patio off 2nd Floor Bedroom
* Lease term of 12 months available

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unknown
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/904254?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

