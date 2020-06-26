2501 Grove Street

Amenities

**THIS PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN RENTED!**



GORGEOUS 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO IN GREAT DENVER LOCATION!



Unit 204

AVAILABILITY DATE: June 01, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 dog or 1 cat allowed with size and breed approval.



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/904254?source=marketing



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* 2 Bed, 2 Bath (Master bedroom is private, 2nd bedroom is a loft)

* Great Denver location near Aquarium, Mile High Stadium & Sloan’s Lake

* High Ceilings

* Stainless Steel Appliances and Gas Range

* Central A/C

* Washer & Dryer Included

* Detached 2 Car Garage

* Private Patio off 2nd Floor Bedroom

* Lease term of 12 months available



GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unknown

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/904254?source=marketing



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



