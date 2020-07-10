Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Available 09/01/20 New Modern Duplex near SOBO and Harvard Gulch - Property Id: 306630



Modern but comfortable townhouse built in 2017 with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a Large Office. Light filled, open concept living space with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has designer cabinets and beautiful granite and tile back splash along with stainless steel appliances including a gas range. Nice back patio that includes a gas line and a large fenced in grass area. From your backyard you can access the 2 car garage and additional 3rd off-street parking space. The second level has a large master suite with a huge bedroom that can easily fit a king bed, mountain views from the window, a custom walk-in closet, and 5 piece master bath. Also on the second floor are 2 nice sized bedrooms and full bath. The 3rd floor will you find a sun-filled loft area for an additional media room with a wet bar that opens up to a rooftop deck with mountain views. Hot SOBO area, blocks to Harvard Gulch and easy access to highways and light rail.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2446-s-bannock-st-denver-co/306630

Property Id 306630



(RLNE5957786)