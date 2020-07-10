All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2446 S Bannock St

2446 South Bannock Street · (303) 641-2002
Location

2446 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3500 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2270 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Available 09/01/20 New Modern Duplex near SOBO and Harvard Gulch - Property Id: 306630

Modern but comfortable townhouse built in 2017 with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a Large Office. Light filled, open concept living space with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has designer cabinets and beautiful granite and tile back splash along with stainless steel appliances including a gas range. Nice back patio that includes a gas line and a large fenced in grass area. From your backyard you can access the 2 car garage and additional 3rd off-street parking space. The second level has a large master suite with a huge bedroom that can easily fit a king bed, mountain views from the window, a custom walk-in closet, and 5 piece master bath. Also on the second floor are 2 nice sized bedrooms and full bath. The 3rd floor will you find a sun-filled loft area for an additional media room with a wet bar that opens up to a rooftop deck with mountain views. Hot SOBO area, blocks to Harvard Gulch and easy access to highways and light rail.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2446-s-bannock-st-denver-co/306630
Property Id 306630

(RLNE5957786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 S Bannock St have any available units?
2446 S Bannock St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2446 S Bannock St have?
Some of 2446 S Bannock St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2446 S Bannock St currently offering any rent specials?
2446 S Bannock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 S Bannock St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2446 S Bannock St is pet friendly.
Does 2446 S Bannock St offer parking?
Yes, 2446 S Bannock St offers parking.
Does 2446 S Bannock St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2446 S Bannock St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 S Bannock St have a pool?
No, 2446 S Bannock St does not have a pool.
Does 2446 S Bannock St have accessible units?
No, 2446 S Bannock St does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 S Bannock St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2446 S Bannock St has units with dishwashers.
