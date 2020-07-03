2445 Clarkson Street

Amenities
Condominium in the historic San Rafael District of Five Points features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open-concept gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The modern renovation complements the original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, large windows and high ceilings. A gas fireplace, spa-like master bath with over-sized bathtub and walk-in closet provide modern conveniences. The unit also includes washer/dryer, a private one-car detached garage, outdoor patio, and a huge storage room in the unfinished basement.
This ideally located 4-unit building is just 3 blocks from the 25th St & Welton Light-Rail station, providing unparalleled access to all of Denver’s attractions. And a Walk Score of 91 ensures that “all daily errands do not require a car”.
Be part of the revitalized Welton Corridor community and among the very first to enjoy Denver’s newest breweries, boutiques, specialty shops and jazz clubs.
Beds/Baths: 2BD/2BA
Square Feet: 1,101
Pets Subject to Owner Approval (no aggressive breeds)
Cooling Type - A/C
Laundry - washer/dryer Included
Parking - 1 Car detached garage
Tenant pays gas and electric
Water, sewer, trash, recycling is provided by owner.