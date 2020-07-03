All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:44 PM

2445 Clarkson Street

2445 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2445 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Condominium in the historic San Rafael District of Five Points features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open-concept gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The modern renovation complements the original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, large windows and high ceilings. A gas fireplace, spa-like master bath with over-sized bathtub and walk-in closet provide modern conveniences. The unit also includes washer/dryer, a private one-car detached garage, outdoor patio, and a huge storage room in the unfinished basement.

This ideally located 4-unit building is just 3 blocks from the 25th St & Welton Light-Rail station, providing unparalleled access to all of Denver’s attractions. And a Walk Score of 91 ensures that “all daily errands do not require a car”.

Be part of the revitalized Welton Corridor community and among the very first to enjoy Denver’s newest breweries, boutiques, specialty shops and jazz clubs.

Beds/Baths: 2BD/2BA
Square Feet: 1,101
Pets Subject to Owner Approval (no aggressive breeds)
Cooling Type - A/C
Laundry - washer/dryer Included
Parking - 1 Car detached garage
Tenant pays gas and electric
Water, sewer, trash, recycling is provided by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 Clarkson Street have any available units?
2445 Clarkson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 Clarkson Street have?
Some of 2445 Clarkson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 Clarkson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2445 Clarkson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 Clarkson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 Clarkson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2445 Clarkson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2445 Clarkson Street offers parking.
Does 2445 Clarkson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 Clarkson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 Clarkson Street have a pool?
No, 2445 Clarkson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2445 Clarkson Street have accessible units?
No, 2445 Clarkson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 Clarkson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 Clarkson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

