2445 Clarkson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Condominium in the historic San Rafael District of Five Points features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open-concept gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The modern renovation complements the original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, large windows and high ceilings. A gas fireplace, spa-like master bath with over-sized bathtub and walk-in closet provide modern conveniences. The unit also includes washer/dryer, a private one-car detached garage, outdoor patio, and a huge storage room in the unfinished basement.



This ideally located 4-unit building is just 3 blocks from the 25th St & Welton Light-Rail station, providing unparalleled access to all of Denver’s attractions. And a Walk Score of 91 ensures that “all daily errands do not require a car”.



Be part of the revitalized Welton Corridor community and among the very first to enjoy Denver’s newest breweries, boutiques, specialty shops and jazz clubs.



Beds/Baths: 2BD/2BA

Square Feet: 1,101

Pets Subject to Owner Approval (no aggressive breeds)

Cooling Type - A/C

Laundry - washer/dryer Included

Parking - 1 Car detached garage

Tenant pays gas and electric

Water, sewer, trash, recycling is provided by owner.