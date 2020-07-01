All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2442 S Williams St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2442 S Williams St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

2442 S Williams St

2442 South Williams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2442 South Williams Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Come check out this completely updated and modern 3 bedroom Duplex in the University neighborhood. This home is available on December 1, 2019. The hardwood floors throughout the main level tie together this wide open living room and dining room. A gas fireplace with stone tiles are a cozy touch and large windows allow plenty of light to flow into this space. This space also has a remodeled main floor guest bath with quartz countertops as well.

The kitchen has been beautifully updated with plenty of prep space with amazing quartz counters for meal prep and entertaining at the breakfast bar. Lots of cabinets are perfect for storing all of your kitchen essentials. This kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances. Three large windows next to the eat-in kitchen make this perfect for inside / outside entertaining.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view a link of the Virtual Tour and to book a showing time

The master bedroom has tall vaulted ceilings with can lights. Plenty of closet space for his-and-hers closets. The amazingly updated master 3/4 bath with modern tile and stone top vanity. The upper level also includes the other two bedrooms in this home. The hallway bath has a full tub and shower with subway tile and the same stone countertops continued. A washer and dryer are included and close to the all three bedrooms.

The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying those 300 days of Colorado sunshine. There is a two-car detached garage off the backyard to keep your cars free from snow shoveling during some of those snowy Colorado winters.

This home is located near the University of Denver's campus (DU). There are tons of entertainment in the area that is just around the corner. Tons of bars, restaurants and nightlife. Also in close proximity to Harvard Gulch and near Porter Hospital.

We are seeking a 6-month lease agreement or 18-month lease agreement

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Fenced-in yard is perfect for your SMALL DOG (Sorry no Medium to Large Dogs and No Cats -- Pet Application Fees will apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/2442-S-WILLIAMS-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 S Williams St have any available units?
2442 S Williams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 S Williams St have?
Some of 2442 S Williams St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 S Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
2442 S Williams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 S Williams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 S Williams St is pet friendly.
Does 2442 S Williams St offer parking?
Yes, 2442 S Williams St offers parking.
Does 2442 S Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2442 S Williams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 S Williams St have a pool?
No, 2442 S Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 2442 S Williams St have accessible units?
No, 2442 S Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 S Williams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 S Williams St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University