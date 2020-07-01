2442 S Williams St

Amenities

Come check out this completely updated and modern 3 bedroom Duplex in the University neighborhood. This home is available on December 1, 2019. The hardwood floors throughout the main level tie together this wide open living room and dining room. A gas fireplace with stone tiles are a cozy touch and large windows allow plenty of light to flow into this space. This space also has a remodeled main floor guest bath with quartz countertops as well.



The kitchen has been beautifully updated with plenty of prep space with amazing quartz counters for meal prep and entertaining at the breakfast bar. Lots of cabinets are perfect for storing all of your kitchen essentials. This kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances. Three large windows next to the eat-in kitchen make this perfect for inside / outside entertaining.



The master bedroom has tall vaulted ceilings with can lights. Plenty of closet space for his-and-hers closets. The amazingly updated master 3/4 bath with modern tile and stone top vanity. The upper level also includes the other two bedrooms in this home. The hallway bath has a full tub and shower with subway tile and the same stone countertops continued. A washer and dryer are included and close to the all three bedrooms.



The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying those 300 days of Colorado sunshine. There is a two-car detached garage off the backyard to keep your cars free from snow shoveling during some of those snowy Colorado winters.



This home is located near the University of Denver's campus (DU). There are tons of entertainment in the area that is just around the corner. Tons of bars, restaurants and nightlife. Also in close proximity to Harvard Gulch and near Porter Hospital.



We are seeking a 6-month lease agreement or 18-month lease agreement



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Fenced-in yard is perfect for your SMALL DOG (Sorry no Medium to Large Dogs and No Cats -- Pet Application Fees will apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



