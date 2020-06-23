2430 N Vine Street Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Newly Renovated 3BD+Basement, 2BA, 2 Car Garage

Unit Amenities: air conditioning, dishwasher, granite counters, garbage disposal, hardwood floors, in unit laundry, oven, patio/balcony, range, refrigerator, recently renovated, stainless steel

Property Amenities: cats allowed, dogs allowed, garage, pet friendly

Newly Renovated 3BD+Basement, 2BA, 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 84048



House has been newly renovated. All new stainless steel kitchen appliances, Granite counter top both kitchen and bath rooms. Brand new washer and dryer, New white oak hardwood floor, New paint, New bathroom vanity, New lightnings, New Furnace and Air conditioning, extended Patio etc. This house has also detached two car garage.

Close to hospitals, downtown and walk to City Park.

