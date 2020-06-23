All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2430 N Vine Street Whittier.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2430 N Vine Street Whittier
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2430 N Vine Street Whittier

2430 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2430 Vine Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3BD+Basement, 2BA, 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 84048

House has been newly renovated. All new stainless steel kitchen appliances, Granite counter top both kitchen and bath rooms. Brand new washer and dryer, New white oak hardwood floor, New paint, New bathroom vanity, New lightnings, New Furnace and Air conditioning, extended Patio etc. This house has also detached two car garage.
Close to hospitals, downtown and walk to City Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84048
Property Id 84048

(RLNE4691840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier have any available units?
2430 N Vine Street Whittier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier have?
Some of 2430 N Vine Street Whittier's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 N Vine Street Whittier currently offering any rent specials?
2430 N Vine Street Whittier isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 N Vine Street Whittier pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 N Vine Street Whittier is pet friendly.
Does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier offer parking?
Yes, 2430 N Vine Street Whittier does offer parking.
Does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2430 N Vine Street Whittier offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier have a pool?
No, 2430 N Vine Street Whittier does not have a pool.
Does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier have accessible units?
No, 2430 N Vine Street Whittier does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 N Vine Street Whittier has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
1270 Logan Street
1270 North Logan Street
Denver, CO 80203
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University