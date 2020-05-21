2414 North Washington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

New Townhouse in Five Points with Rooftop Deck



Brand new, pet friendly townhome in The Brownstones at King Stroud Court in Five Points with 2BR/2.5BA/1350SF plus an incredible 340SF rooftop deck with amazing views of downtown Denver and the mountains, complete with gas fireplace and line for grill. The main floor features hardwood floors throughout the kitchen with SS appliances and Quartz counters, dining area and living room with fireplace plus half bath. Upstairs is the Master Suite, second bedroom, second full bath plus laundry closet with full sized washer and dryer. The attached two car tandem garage is on ground level plus there's plenty of additional street parking. Great location with a short walk to Cervantes Masterpiece and The Other Side Concert Halls, Roxy Theatre, Rosenberg's Bagels, Coffee at the Point, the Welton Street Corridor, light rail and just minutes to RiNo and Coors Field with easy access to Downtown Denver. Owner pays HOA fee which covers water, sewer, trash and snow removal and all outside maintenance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138014p

