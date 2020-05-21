All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

2414 North Washington Street

2414 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2414 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 New Townhouse in Five Points with Rooftop Deck - Property Id: 138014

Brand new, pet friendly townhome in The Brownstones at King Stroud Court in Five Points with 2BR/2.5BA/1350SF plus an incredible 340SF rooftop deck with amazing views of downtown Denver and the mountains, complete with gas fireplace and line for grill. The main floor features hardwood floors throughout the kitchen with SS appliances and Quartz counters, dining area and living room with fireplace plus half bath. Upstairs is the Master Suite, second bedroom, second full bath plus laundry closet with full sized washer and dryer. The attached two car tandem garage is on ground level plus there's plenty of additional street parking. Great location with a short walk to Cervantes Masterpiece and The Other Side Concert Halls, Roxy Theatre, Rosenberg's Bagels, Coffee at the Point, the Welton Street Corridor, light rail and just minutes to RiNo and Coors Field with easy access to Downtown Denver. Owner pays HOA fee which covers water, sewer, trash and snow removal and all outside maintenance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138014p
Property Id 138014

(RLNE5027430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 North Washington Street have any available units?
2414 North Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 North Washington Street have?
Some of 2414 North Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 North Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
2414 North Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 North Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 North Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 2414 North Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 2414 North Washington Street offers parking.
Does 2414 North Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 North Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 North Washington Street have a pool?
No, 2414 North Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 2414 North Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 2414 North Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 North Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 North Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
