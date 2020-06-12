All apartments in Denver
2412 South High Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:07 PM

2412 South High Street

2412 South High Street · No Longer Available
Location

2412 South High Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome Fully Furnished Townhome w/ Private Office, Unfinished Basement, and 2 Car Garage!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately, flexible move in date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* COMPLETELY FURNISHED w/ brand new furniture including beds
* Separate private office w/ French doors
* Large unfinished basement
* Gorgeous hardwoods and cellular shades
* Huge bathrooms!
* Detached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, street parking in front
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: Yes
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Front and back, back is fenced
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Combined - $150 in winter, $220 in summer

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose / Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 South High Street have any available units?
2412 South High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 South High Street have?
Some of 2412 South High Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 South High Street currently offering any rent specials?
2412 South High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 South High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 South High Street is pet friendly.
Does 2412 South High Street offer parking?
Yes, 2412 South High Street offers parking.
Does 2412 South High Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 South High Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 South High Street have a pool?
No, 2412 South High Street does not have a pool.
Does 2412 South High Street have accessible units?
No, 2412 South High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 South High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 South High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
