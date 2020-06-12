2412 South High Street

Amenities

Awesome Fully Furnished Townhome w/ Private Office, Unfinished Basement, and 2 Car Garage!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately, flexible move in date.



PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* COMPLETELY FURNISHED w/ brand new furniture including beds

* Separate private office w/ French doors

* Large unfinished basement

* Gorgeous hardwoods and cellular shades

* Huge bathrooms!

* Detached 2-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, street parking in front

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: Yes

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Front and back, back is fenced

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Combined - $150 in winter, $220 in summer



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose / Lindsey Root



Contact us to schedule a showing.